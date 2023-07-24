The most important decisions in Patriots history: Trading for Bill Belichick

Heading into their 64th season, the New England Patriots have a long and turbulent history to look back on. They found themselves atop the pro football mountain, and in the deepest of depths. Owners, coaches and players alike have all shaped the fortunes of the organization through the years.

Not all of their decisions carry the same weight, though. So, with almost two months before the start of the 2023 regular season, we thought we’d look at some of the most important ones.

Today, a trade that altered the course of the Patriots and the NFL.

Trading for Bill Belichick

Once upon a time, the fates of two diametrically opposed NFL franchises changed because of a cocktail napkin. It sounds like the plot of a movie pitched during the writer’s strike, but it’s exactly what happened in 2000. When Bill Belichick noted down that “I resign as HC of the NYJ,” and New England then traded a first-round draft pick for him, two franchises and the league as a whole would both be forever changed.

The Patriots had gone through some tough years, but when lifetime fan Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994, they were on their way up. They had a quarterback in Drew Bledsoe who had a solid rookie year and looked like a franchise player, and they had a great coach, who also brought a great coaching staff. When the Patriots made a Super Bowl run in 1996, it looked like they were going to be a formidable team for years to come.

A loss to the Green Bay Packers, combined with Bill Parcells and a significant part of the coaching staff leaving for the New York Jets right after the game, put the Patriots back into a tough situation. Pete Carroll was brought in to salvage it and while he was a decent coach, he was gone in three years.

The Patriots were again looking for somebody to lead the team into the future — one that Kraft was determined to include a Lombardi Trophy.

Remember that coaching staff that Parcells took to New York with him? Well, Kraft had spent some time around those guys, and one of them had made an impression. Bill Belichick had only been in New England for one year after being fired in Cleveland, but he was the assistant head coach and secondary coach of a team that had made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

There was a problem though: Parcells had recently retired as the coach of the Jets, and the organization had appointed Belichick as its new head coach. That meant the Patriots would have to compensate the Jets for the right to hire their guy.

The Patriots were lucky because Belichick wanted to be in New England, and out of Parcells’ considerable shadow. Belichick was lucky because the Patriots wanted him enough to send a first-round draft pick to the Jets to hire him as head coach.

Him landing in New England was no foregone conclusion, though. The Jets letting him go without a major fight was not guaranteed, and the Patriots did have a contingency plan in the back of their minds: Dom Capers.

“We were playing with fire there, because everyone was out getting ready to sign people and do things and I was impressed with coach Capers and was going to hire him,” Robert Kraft said during the NFL Films documentary The Two Bills. “Sometimes you just have to cool it and keep your fingers crossed.”

Ultimately, Belichick did become available and it was a perfect match, partially because Kraft had learned some lessons from his time with Parcells: let the football guys make the football decisions, even when they’re unpopular with the fan base. It was clear that he had stepped in when the Patriots drafted Terry Glenn in the first round in 1996, which was the move that ultimately sealed Parcells’ fate with the Patriots.

“If they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries,” Parcells famously said at the time.

With Belichick at the helm, the Patriots went on to achieve almost unfathomable success, winning six Super Bowls and 17 division titles. The Jets got Shaun Ellis and an endless string of mediocre-to-downright-bad coaches out of it. It’s not clear if Parcells had stepped down and promoted Belichick to spite the Patriots (he stepped down soon after they asked for permission to interview Belichick), but, if he had, it backfired epically.

Not only have the Patriots been wildly successful, but Belichick, the team, and the entire fan base, hate the Jets, and love nothing more than seeing the Patriots stomp them by as many points as possible. That has happened quite a bit through the years.

These might be desperate times in Hollywood, but I’d imagine not even the most desperate studio executive would have green-lit a story like this. Luckily, here in New England, we’re not dependent on someone else to write this story, we got to live it.

23 years later, we still are.