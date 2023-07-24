 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 7/24/23 - Training Camp previews, position battles, questions; More!

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
New England Patriots Training Camp
Mac Jones one year removed from last year’s camp
Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL training camp: Top questions, roster projections for all 32 teams. Patriots: Does QB Mac Jones resemble the player he was in 2021?
  • Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: Ten NFL running backs who are the engine for their team’s offense entering the 2023 season. No Pats.
  • Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano (SI) The biggest gamble each NFL team is taking this season. Patriots: Hiring Bill O’Brien as OC.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agents Take: Can anybody save the RB position financially? The running back market is due for a reset; why traditional conventions may need to be put aside.
  • Douglas Clawson (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 clutch QBs.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Bad Takes Week: The NFL should buy the XFL and USFL to make them developmental leagues.
  • Brian Costello (NY Post) Robert Saleh, Jets pumped for heightened expectations: ‘We know the noise’.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Jets training camp: Multiple fights break out during first open practice of 2023 as ‘Hard Knocks’ cameras roll.
  • Tom Pelissero tweets: “While sitting stationary on a jet ski, [Bills RB] Nyheim Hines was struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Hines will require surgery and will miss the 2023 season.”
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) New Commanders co-owner teases name change: Ranking top five alternatives for Washington’s NFL team.
  • Kevin Clark (The Ringer) Josh Harris paid $6 Billion for the easiest job in the world: Not being Dan Snyder.
  • Off The Pike podcast: Brian Barrett discusses what to expect from Mac Jones this season with Eric Edholm. (1 hour)

