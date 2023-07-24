New England Patriots links 7/24/23 - Training Camp previews, position battles, questions; More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce dates and times for initial set of Training Camp practices.
- Transactions: Patriots sign top two 2023 draft picks: CB Christian Gonzalex and DE Keion White.
- Mike Dussault addresses 23 burning Patriots questions facing the team for 2023. 1. What’s the Bill O’Brien jump from 2022-2023?
- Evan Lazar examines the wide receiver position ahead of training camp, with four locks, three on the bubble and two in the mix.
- Mike Dussault reports three Patriots open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform [PUP] list: Michael Onwenu (ankle), Cody Davis and DL Justus Tavai.
- Pats From The Past: Adam Vinatieri. (65 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss’s Patriots training camp preview: Will OC Bill O’Brien turn the offense around? Biggest question, player with the most to prove, state of the O-line; More!
- Andrew Callahan previews the top 5 position battles at training camp: WR, OT, secondary, K all in play.
- Mark Daniels profiles 5 position battles that headline Patriots 2023 training camp: WR, OT, S, ST, CB.
- Alex Barth will have his eye on these five position and roster battles in camp. No. 5: Last linebacker spot.
- Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed count down the seven biggest questions leading up to training camp. No. 5: Who will make a Year 2 leap? No. 4: Will special teams be fixed? No. 3: Can the offense succeed with these offensive tackles? No. 2: Can Christian Gonzalez start?
- Mike Kadlick takes a look at the Patriots wide receiver group heading into the 2023 NFL season.
- Taylor Kyles takes a look at whether the Patriots offensive line will be good enough. (2.34 min. video)
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Protecting Patriots’ Mac Jones: An early look at rookie C/G Jake Andrews; Dante Scarnecchia on Adrian Klemm; D-Hop follow-up; Conditioning test on Tuesday; Bourne bounceback? More. /Informative read.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Belichick on the hot seat? Bourne bounceback year; More.
- Andy Hart gives us five reasons to believe the Patriots will make the playoffs. No. 5: Coaching competency.
- Doug Kyed explains how the Patriots plan to deploy new playmakers on offense.
- Taylor Kyles addresses if the Patriots offense will revolve around the tight ends. (2 min. video)
- Sophie Weller notes James White has high expectations for Jack Jones despite his legal troubles.
- Tom E. Curran weighs the cost of a Lawrence Guy holdout as training camp looms. Will the veteran DL be willing to give up $50,000 per day to make a point?
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots mailbag: Is more help needed at cornerback?
- Sophie Weller’s Patriots Mailbag: Is New England going to bring in a veteran RB?
- Ty Anderson says a new report sheds light on the Patriots’ recent free-agent workouts.
- Karen Guregian sees the Pats and other AFC East teams taking turns being frontrunners to land Dalvin Cook.
- Tanner James puts together a list of under-the-radar trade targets that, in his opinion, the Patriots could pursue.
- Karen Guregian says former Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy is still looking for a team.
- Nick O’Malley points out the new edition of Madden doesn’t seem to have high hopes for Mac Jones.
- Bob Socci Socci’s View: As seasons change, renewed gratitude for games I get to call.
- Taylor Kyles addresses what kind of impact Bill O’Brien will have on the offense. (2 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL training camp: Top questions, roster projections for all 32 teams. Patriots: Does QB Mac Jones resemble the player he was in 2021?
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: Ten NFL running backs who are the engine for their team’s offense entering the 2023 season. No Pats.
- Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano (SI) The biggest gamble each NFL team is taking this season. Patriots: Hiring Bill O’Brien as OC.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agents Take: Can anybody save the RB position financially? The running back market is due for a reset; why traditional conventions may need to be put aside.
- Douglas Clawson (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 clutch QBs.
- Albert Breer (SI) Bad Takes Week: The NFL should buy the XFL and USFL to make them developmental leagues.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Robert Saleh, Jets pumped for heightened expectations: ‘We know the noise’.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Jets training camp: Multiple fights break out during first open practice of 2023 as ‘Hard Knocks’ cameras roll.
- Tom Pelissero tweets: “While sitting stationary on a jet ski, [Bills RB] Nyheim Hines was struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Hines will require surgery and will miss the 2023 season.”
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) New Commanders co-owner teases name change: Ranking top five alternatives for Washington’s NFL team.
- Kevin Clark (The Ringer) Josh Harris paid $6 Billion for the easiest job in the world: Not being Dan Snyder.
- Off The Pike podcast: Brian Barrett discusses what to expect from Mac Jones this season with Eric Edholm. (1 hour)
Loading comments...