The time has finally arrived. With free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program all in the books, it is time for some real football again: the New England Patriots will open their training camp this week.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with sixth-year linebacker and special teamer Chris Board.

Hard facts

Name: Chris Board

Position: Off-the-ball linebacker/Special teams

Opening day age: 27 (7/23/1995)

Size: 6’2”, 239 lbs

Jersey number: 45

Contract status: Signed through 2024 (2025 UFA)

Experience

After appearing in 57 games over a five-year career at North Dakota State, Board did not neither his name called in the 2018 NFL Draft nor immediately thereafter. The rookie free agent had to wait a full month before getting an opportunity, signing a free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens. After seeing extensive action in all five preseason games that year, he made the Ravens’ 53-man roster and never looked back: over his four years with the team, he appeared in 67 games as a core special teamer and backup linebacker.

After the restricted free agent deal he had signed with Baltimore in 2021 expired, Board took his talents to Detroit. His one season with the Lions was more of the same: seeing action in all 17 of his new club’s games, he played primarily on special teams and as a rotational option at the linebacker position. All in all, Board’s total NFL experience does not just include 84 games but also 72 and 45 tackles on defense and special teams, respectively, as well as 2.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

2022 review

Stats: 17 games (1 start) | 158 defensive snaps (13.9%), 359 special teams snaps (79.6%) | 11 tackles, 1 missed tackle (8.3%), 1 forced fumble | 12 targets, 8 catches (66.7%), 86 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs | 3 quarterback pressures (1 hit, 2 hurries), 1 forced fumble | 10 special teams tackles

Season recap: After spending the first four years of his NFL career in Baltimore, Board was allowed to enter unrestricted free agency for the first time. He used the opportunity to explore his market, and eventually leave the Ravens in favor of the Lions; Detroit signed him to a one-year, $2 million contract to bolster its linebacker depth and special teams quality.

It did not take Board long to make an impact: he was on the field for 29 snaps as a rotational off-the-ball linebacker in his regular season debut for his new club, as well as a team-high 26 on special teams. It was only partially a sign of things to come, however.

His special teams exposure remained high throughout the year. Serving as a five-unit player, he ended the year with 359 of a possible 451 snaps (79.6%).

Most of his action came on kickoff coverage (94) and kickoff return (87), but he also was a core member of the Lions’ field goal and extra point blocking unit (75) as well as the punt coverage (55) and punt return (48) squads: he served as a protector on the punt team, as well as a pressure player on punt returns. Along the way, Board registered 10 combined tackles — the second-highest number on the team.

Can see why Belichick called LB Chris Board (who visited the Patriots today) the best special teamer they'd face all last season



The man is a demon pic.twitter.com/4CCr9WeJpK — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 16, 2023

Board’s defensive opportunities, meanwhile, fluctuated a bit more. In fact, his 38.7 percent playing time share from the season opener would remain his highest of the year; throughout the season, he was on the field for “only” 13.9 percent of defensive snaps (158 of 1,136).

That does not mean he did not make an impact as a linebacker, though. Board finished the year with 11 tackles and three quarterback hits, and also forced a fumble in a Week 9 victory over the Green Bay Packers. He was a bit hit or miss in coverage, and played double-digit snaps in only seven of 17 games, but he was no liability either; he was just more valuable in the kicking game than on the defensive side of the ball.

All in all, Board therefore set himself up well for his second trip to the open market — one that would ultimately lead him to New England.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Throughout his career, Board has served as both an off-the-ball linebacker and a five-unit performer in the kicking game. While it is possible that he will rotate in and out of the lineup on the defensive side of the ball in New England as well, the focus will likely be on a special teams unit that had some rough moments in the 2022 season. Given his expertise in the game’s third phase and ability to play five phases, the 27-year-old should make an impact right away.

What is his growth potential? Patriots head coach Bill Belichick already spoke highly of Board in 2022, naming him “the best special teams player” the team would face that season. Given his status and experience, there appears to be little room for growth. Him holding his level upon joining the New England system could already be considered a success, though.

Does he have positional versatility? Board’s versatility on defense is somewhat limited, with a vast majority of his snaps coming off the ball. That said, within that role he has shown an ability to both attack downhill as a run defender or pass rusher and drop back into coverage; he also was moved up onto the line and into the slot on occasion as well. As far as special teams, he has proven himself capable of wearing multiple hats and performing at a high level on five units.

What is his salary cap situation? Board joined the Patriots on a two-year, $5 million contract earlier this offseason and will be playing on a $2.1 million salary cap hit in 2023. The deal includes a $1.17 million base salary and $497,500 signing bonus — both of which fully guaranteed — as well as $340,000 in likely-to-be-earned roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus.

How safe is his roster spot? The economics of his contract alone illustrate that Board is a lock to make the Patriots’ roster this season; the club would not create any cap savings by releasing him. Add in the fact that he projects as a core special teamer and you get a player who should see prominent playing time from the get-go.

One-sentence projection: Board will end the 2023 season among the Patriots’ leaders in several special teams categories, including snaps and tackles.

What do you think about Chris Board heading into the 2023 season? Will he help get New England’s special teams back on track? How big will his defensive role be? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.