The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series continues along linebacker.

Depth chart

New England currently has nine off-the-ball linebackers under contract, but it is hard to see the team keep more than six players on its active roster — if even that.

Ja’Whaun Bentley (8): 26 | Signed through 2025 | Roster breakdown

Jahlani Tavai (48): 26 | Signed through 2024

Marte Mapu (52*): 23 | Signed through 2026 | Roster breakdown

Chris Board (45): 28 | Signed through 2024 | Roster breakdown

Mack Wilson Sr. (3): 25 | Signed through 2023 | Roster breakdown

Terez Hall (59): 26 | Signed through 2023

Calvin Munson (43): 28 | Signed through 2023 | Roster breakdown

Olakunle Fatukasi (47): 24 | Signed through 2023

Jourdan Heilig (66*): 22 | Signed through 2025 | Roster breakdown

The top of the Patriots’ linebacker depth chart is populated by roster locks. Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai signed contract extensions with the club fairly recently, while Marte Mapu was selected in the third round of this year’s draft and Chris Board signed to a quality free agency contract. All four will play valuable roles on defense and special teams in 2023.

The same cannot definitively be said about the other five linebackers on the current roster. Mack Wilson, Terez Hall, Calvin Munson, Olakunle Fatukasi and undrafted rookie Jourdan Heilig are bubble players who need to prove themselves this summer in order to earn a spot on the team or practice squad.

All in all, the group is a sneaky solid one. It does lack the star power of past Patriots linebacker rooms, or others in the NFL, but it has quality across the board — starting with Ja’Whaun Bentley, who might be a top-10 off-ball linebacker in the league at the moment.

Camp competitions

Marte Mapu and Chris Board vs. Mack Wilson Sr.: Whereas Mapu and Board are roster locks, Wilson is not. His fate might be directly tied to his two teammates, though: Mapu projects as a pass-first defender on defense, and Board as a core special teamer — thus taking over roles Wilson held in 2022. Their presence might make him expendable, but if he can provide quality play in both areas still he might have a shot to earn the fifth and potentially final spot on the depth chart.

Terez Hall vs. Calvin Munson vs. Olakunle Fatukasi vs. Jourdan Heilig: As noted above, Hall, Munson, Fatukasi and Heilig are all roster bubble players. But even though their chances of making the 53-man team appear to be slim at the moment, that does not mean they will not have something to compete for. There are still spots on the practice squad available, and it seems likely that no less than two of the four players here will make it.

Jourdan Heilig vs DaMarcus Mitchell: The undrafted rookie Heilig will not just compete against the other depth players at his own position, but also second-year man DaMarcus Mitchell. Last year, Mitchell made the team as an UDFA through his special teams contributions; this year, Heilig is trying to follow that same path — one that likely leads to a training camp clash between the rookie linebacker and the sophomore edge defender.

Stories to watch

Will Ja’Whaun Bentley take over as the on-field signal caller? With safety Devin McCourty heading into retirement, the famous green dot signaling the communication device in the helmet will move to another player. That player might very well be Bentley, who briefly held the role in 2020 and who has developed into a reliable three-down defender. Training camp will show whether he really will be given that responsibility, or if another player will take it.

How much linebacker action will Marte Mapu get? When the Patriots selected Mapu in the third round of this year’s draft, they added a player capable of playing multiple positions at the second and third levels of a defense. Listed as a linebacker, he also played free safety during offseason practices and might become a true Swiss Army Knife in the New England defense this year.

Who will emerge as the rotational guys? Speaking strictly in terms of linebacker usage, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai project as the top two. The rotational backup spots behind them, meanwhile, are up for grabs. Marte Mapu is obviously a prime candidate to fill one of them, leaving players such as Chris Board and Mack Wilson to compete for the others against the projected depth options.

How confident do you feel about the Patriots’ linebacker position heading into this year’s camp? Is the Bentley-Tavai pairing good enough atop the depth chart? Who will end up on the team? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.