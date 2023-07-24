Matthew Judon wants to retire a Patriot: ‘I don’t ever want to leave’

The NFL is famously unpredictable, but that cannot stop players from at least making some long-term plans. Matthew Judon, for example, already knows how he wants to end his career: as a member of the New England Patriots.

While no timeline for that is set yet, the veteran linebacker told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche that his intention is to keep playing for the Patriots until he decides to hang up the cleats.

“I don’t ever want to leave,” Judon said on a trip to a glass-blowing studio in Providence, RI. “I’m finding stuff like this and just making it home, and trying to be more a part of the community. So, honestly, I never want to leave. That’s not my intent, forever. I want to retire here. So, I’m very comfortable. I love it.”

Judon started his NFL career as a fifth-round draft pick with the Ravens in 2016, but after five seasons in Baltimore joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent. Signing a four-year, $54.5 million contract in March 2021, he quickly established himself as a cornerstone member of one of the best defenses in pro football.

Since then, the soon-to-be 31-year-old has appeared in 35 regular season and playoff games and registered a combined 28 sacks as well as two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries each. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons in New England.

Judon, who is entering the third season of his contract, is again expected to play a sizable role within the New England defense this upcoming season. And in order to live up to expectations, he knows he will need to flip the switch from offseason to training camp mode rather quickly — just like the rest of the team.

Judon and the Patriots’ other veteran players are scheduled to report back to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. The first practice of this year’s training camp will take place one day later.

“When you come out there, just know that you’re there,” Judon said about the camp mindset. “You’re not mentally on vacation any more. You are on the field. You are aware. You are conscious of what’s being asked of you and what is needed to be done. ... Everybody needs to be aware of the playbook, aware of the assignments, and be ready.”