A member of the reigning XFL champions was among those to visit Gillette Stadium in advance of training camp.

The New England Patriots hosted free-agent defensive tackle Bruce Hector for a workout on Monday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Hector, 28, spent the spring with the Arlington Renegades and totaled 16 tackles while starting all 10 games. Prior to then, the 6-foot-2, 296-pound South Florida product made stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions after going undrafted in 2018.

Through 14 NFL appearances in the regular season, including one start, Hector has recorded seven tackles to go with a half-sack. He stands with 187 snaps on defense and 39 snaps on special teams in his career.

New England also worked out wide receiver Jalen Hurd and linebacker Diego Fagot on Monday, as reported by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Hurd, 27, entered the league as a San Francisco 49ers third-round draft choice in 2019. The former Tennessee and Baylor target saw his initial three pro campaigns end on injured reserve without a debut. He was waived from IR in the fall of 2021.

Fagot, 25, signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent by way of Navy in 2022. The ex-Midshipmen captain’s tenure spanned 282 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles.

The Patriots currently carry two openings on the 90-man roster.

Veterans report for training camp in Foxborough on Tuesday. The opening practice is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.