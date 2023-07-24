Patriots add former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot to 90-man roster

An active roster of 88 has since climbed to 89 for the New England Patriots.

The organization officially signed linebacker Diego Fagot on Monday evening, as first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Fagot, 25, had been among the free agents in Foxborough for workouts to begin the week. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound former Navy captain entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

While in the middle of the Midshipmen defense, Fagot totaled 282 tackles, including 35.5 for loss, to go with 9.5 sacks. His tenure spanned 35 starts over 47 games and included two interceptions, two touchdowns, two fumble recoveries as well as five forced fumbles. And in 2021, a converted fake punt against Army arrived on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter.

Fagot, twice a first-team All-AAC selection, was waived by the Ravens at the NFL’s 80-man roster deadline last August.

Patriots veterans are scheduled to report back to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. The initial practice of training camp is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.