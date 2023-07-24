Patriots reportedly agree to deal with wide receiver Jalen Hurd

The New England Patriots remained busy on Monday as they agreed to a deal with wide receiver Jalen Hurd, according to Jordan Schultz of the Score.

Hurd was a former third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers back in the 2019 NFL Draft, but injuries have kept him off the playing field since. The 6-foot-4, 230 pound receiver was placed on injured reserve with season-ending injuries in 2019 (back), 2020 (ACL) and 2021 (knee) before eventually being released by the 49ers.

Throughout his collegiate career, Hurd flashed some intriguing versatility as both a receiver and running back. Recruited as a running back to Tennessee, Hurd rushed for over 2,600 yards and added 20 touchdowns during his time with the Volunteers. He then made the transition to wide receiver in 2018 after transferring to Baylor and totaled 69 receptions for 946 yards and four scores.

Hurd’s intriguing blend of athleticism and positional versatility led to New England hosting him on a pre-draft visit in 2019. Time will tell how they now plan to deploy Hurd this summer, as the Patriots could use depth at the running back position.

Hurd was one of seven players to workout with the team on Monday, joining linebacker Diego Fagot as the other attendee to sign a deal. The two additions leave New England with a full 90-man roster just two days before the start of training camp.