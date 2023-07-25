90 thoughts on all 90 Patriots players ahead of training camp

It is time for some football.

As the New England Patriots coaches returned to Gillette Stadium last week, they will now be joined by the players as training camp officially begins Wednesday July 26. After New England filled out their 90-man roster on Monday, here are 90 thoughts on all current members of the Patriots as we set the stage for training camp.

Quarterback

Mac Jones: A make or break year three for Mac Jones got off to a promising start throughout OTAs and minicamp. After a frustrating year for the quarterback last season, Jones seemed refreshed and was back to having fun with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in the mix. Time will tell as to how that translates to results, but Mac having his confidence back on the practice fields was a good starting point to the spring.

Bailey Zappe: Those searching for a full on QB competition this offseason had their plans derailed during the spring practices, as it was the Mac Jones show with the regular starters. That means Zappe will slide back into his QB2 role, unless he can put together an outstanding summer while Jones would presumably struggle.

Trace McSorely: It wasn’t a totally impressive spring from newcomer Trace McSorely, but he is a veteran arm that also provides some mobility to the group.

Running back

Rhamondre Stevenson: It is officially Rhamondre Stevenson’s backfield. Get out of the way (or get run over) and enjoy the show. The main question regarding Stevenson is what will his workload look like after playing nearly 66 percent of their offensive snaps last season. His talent level is undeniable, but playing at the clip surely affected him down the stretch last year.

Ty Montgomery: One of the ways to get Stevenson off the field for rest purposes is to find a third-down back. Enter Montgomery, who is healthy and impressing on the practice fields once again. Aligning mostly at wide receiver during the spring, he showcased his reliable hands and ability to get open. He’s likely the leader in the clubhouse for that third-down back role entering the summer.

Pierre Strong Jr.: New England’s offense would benefit from getting Pierre Strong on the field more due to the speed element he provides. His flashed his ability last season despite receiving just 17 total touches. It’s now up to him to go out and earn a more consistent role.

Kevin Harris: The other sophomore back currently projects best as an early down option on the roster behind Stevenson. While he’s built like a bigger back, Harris looked to be in better shape this spring which may have led to more involvement in the passing game. We’ll see how he builds off of his strong spring in training camp.

J.J. Taylor: A fringe practice squad/roster player throughout his career, Taylor again seems headed for a similar role this season. But, with just five backs on the roster, he has a chance to be more involved at some point.

Wide receiver

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Perhaps New England’s biggest free agency addition missed the majority of the spring due to a knee injury that dates back to last season. He’s expected to return for camp and should be plugged right into a high volume role in the slot.

DeVante Parker: Once thought as a potential cut if DeAndre Hopkins was inked to a deal, Parker instead received a brand new three-year contract with the Patriots. He is their top option at the “X” spot and had a strong spring there. He’ll be fun to watch in O’Brien’s system.

Kendrick Bourne: A bulked up Kendrick Bourne looks to put last year behind him and get back to his 2021 ways. Bourne is a valuable piece for this offense as a “move” receiver and one of their better pure separators. His chemistry with Mac Jones also looked as good as ever on the field during the spring.

Tyquan Thornton: The sophomore receiver put on just three pounds this offseason and is now perhaps the biggest X-factor in this year’s offense. He is the only true player in this group that can challenge defenses down the field due to his speed. Unfortunately, we only saw him once in the spring as he was dealing with a soft tissue injury after a really strong first day of practice.

Demario Douglas: One of New England’s sixth-round rookie receivers, the ball seemed to find Douglas a fair share working out of the slot in the spring. Up to 192 pounds after being listed at 170, it will be interesting to see if his explosiveness remains. Keeping the dynamic slot receiver around could lead to a Marcus Jones-type offensive package.

Kayshon Boutte: New England’s other sixth-round rookie receiver got just one day of spring practices in in front of the media. He missed the rest with an undisclosed injury, perhaps having something to do with the ankle injury he suffered in college. The potential is there, but Boutte may be headed for a ‘Foxboro Flu’ season.

Malik Cunningham: The former Louisville QB spent the spring in a regular white practice jersey playing with the receivers, running routes for the first time in his life. Unlike some of the former Patriots who have made a similar position switch, Cunningham was a staple at the “X” receiver spot. If kept around, he also can provide a mobile scout team quarterback.

Raleigh Webb: With New England down several receivers, Webb was called on for an advanced role and had some impressive moments. Still, he likely is a special teams player at this point.

Tre Nixon: Nixon didn’t quite unanimously take home the Spring MVP award like he did last year, but did have a few nice highlights — one coming off a deep post against Shaun Wade for a touchdown. After two years on the practice squad, Nixon will hope this is the summer he breaks through.

Ed Lee: The UDFA from Rhode Island is small (5-10, 185), but caught the eye on several instances during the spring. He is extremely quick and had a few active days in a shorthanded receiver group.

Jalen Hurd: The latest addition to New England’s roster, Hurd is a former third-round pick in 2019 that has not logged a regular season snap since due to injuries. He had an intriguing skillset as a former running back converted to wide receiver coming out of college and could give New England depth at either spot this summer.

Tight end

Hunter Henry: It was a big spring for the Patriots’ tight ends, which included Henry. He was on the field a lot as New England was heavy in 12 personnel and was a popular target for Mac Jones.

Mike Gesicki: Henry and his new counterpart, Mike Gesicki, were joined at the hip this spring. Whether they were on or off the field, the duo was together and caught a ton of footballs from Jones. As for Gesicki, he impressed as a natural pass catcher while his athleticism was better than expected. Bill O’Brien seems to have big plans for the pair.

Anthony Firkser: Whether the Patriots will keep three tight ends is unknown, but they will have some intriguing candidates if they do. Firkser is one, who offers some positional versatility as well. His best play of the spring came when he adjusted to haul in a back shoulder ball for a touchdown.

Scotty Washington: It was interesting to hear Bill Belichick put Washington into the “positionless” player bucket this offseason — especially as he compares to Gesicki from a size/play style point of view. There is some potential there that he showcased when he went up and snagged a ball up the seam in the spring. But, Washington now needs to prove he can consistently make an impact.

Johnny Lumpkin: The last horse in this third string tight end race is the UDFA. Lumpkin wasn’t expected to dominate OTAs due to his skillset as a blocking tight end, but he was involved at times. He’ll make his push for a roster spot when the pads come on in the run game, however.

Offensive line

Trent Brown: The 6-foot-8 offensive tackle made just one appearance this offseason, and it was in extremely limited fashion. With major questions at the offensive tackle position, New England would benefit greatly from a locked in Trent Brown this season. Can they get it, however, always remains the question.

Cole Strange: After an up-and-down rookie season, Strange will look to provide more consistency this year. While it was tough to tell whether or not he added weight this offseason, it was easy to see he still has his patented nastiness as he was one of the catalyst of a spring scuffle.

David Andrews: At this point in Andrews’ career, injuries are the only thing to really worry about. But, if he’s able to be out there, he will.

Michael Onwenu: It’s an interesting year for Onwenu, who missed all of spring activities while he rehabbed from ankle surgery. He will now start camp on the PUP list but should assume right guard duties whenever healthy. The tricky part comes if New England’s right tackle position falls apart. Although they refused to do so last year, could they bump the former Wolverine back outside if needed (especially if they do not plan to resign him next offseason)?

Riley Reiff: The 34-year old veteran got first crack at right tackle duties throughout the spring. He’s been a leader and reliable player throughout his career, but foot speed and other issues could become a problem at this point. His contract suggests he’ll make the roster.

Conor McDermott: While Reiff got first crack at right tackle, McDermott might have surpassed him by the end of minicamp. McDermott was solid for New England at that spot albeit a tough situation last year. That will be a top battle to watch between him and Reiff.

Calvin Anderson: Another one of New England’s free agent signings at the position, Anderson has a chance to make the tackle battle interesting. Spending all spring at left tackle with Brown absent, the 26-year old offers some intriguing athleticism at the position. The Patriots could be at their best if Anderson wins the left tackle job and kicks Trent back to the right side.

Sidy Sow: One of the three mid-round draft selections along the offensive line, Sow exclusively played right tackle this spring after playing guard in college. He has the measurables to play the position, but his foot speed could be an issue against quick edge rushers.

Jake Andrews: New England’s other fourth-round lineman, Andrews seemed to be David Andrews eventual successor at center when selected. Yet, he got some run with the top unit in Michael Onwenu’s place at right guard this spring.

Atonio Mafi: A fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Mafi was another player who stepped in for Onwenu. He likely serves as the best insurance at that spot as his play style and size is extremely similar to Onwenu. He was seen in a red non-contact jersey in the final days of the offseason program, which is something to monitor entering the summer.

Bill Murray: It was somewhat of a surprise to see Murray also get time at guard in Onwenu’s place. The Patriots seemingly have liked his transition to the offensive side of the ball to this point, but he’ll need an extremely strong summer to push for a 53-man spot after the trio of draft selections that are likely in front of him.

Kody Russey: Russey made a surge to make the 53-man roster last season during camp. After signing to the practice squad, he eventually signed to the active roster in November but was not active for any game. He took snaps this spring as a backup center, but now faces increased competition along the interior.

James Ferentz: A veteran leader that has played all along the interior for New England, Ferentz is a valuable depth piece or practice squad player. The question now is whether or not he can outlast the younger options with more potential.

Chasen Hines: Another one of New England’s young interior options. The 2022 sixth-round pick was absent/limited from the beginning of OTAs but eventually returned to take snaps at both guard spots.

Andrew Stueber: The 2022 seventh-round pick rounds out this group. After spending all of last season on the non-football injury list working back from a torn hamstring, being on the field this spring was a good start for Stueber. He was repping at the backup right tackle spot.

Defensive line

Christian Barmore: After dealing with injuries throughout 2022, Barmore is healthy and looks primed for a big 2023. While his pass rushing ability was not able to flash during non-padded practices, he still caused some chaos up front by batting down a Mac Jones pass at one point.

Davon Godchaux: Entering year one of the contract extension he signed last summer, Godchaux looks to again be a reliable force in the middle of New England’s defensive line. He’s up to 330 pounds after playing at 311 last year, perhaps foreshadowing a primary role at nose tackle.

Deatrich Wise Jr.: The infamous sixth-year jump found Wise last season as he posted a career-high 7.5 sacks while playing 73 percent of New England’s defensive snaps. Like Godchaux, Wise is a solid and reliable player along the line but it will be interesting to see if they manage his snap count a tad this season.

Lawerence Guy Sr.: One of the biggest surprises from the spring was Guy’s holdout from mandatory minicamp. At 33-years old and after the Patriots drafted Keion White in the second-round, it’s tough to see Guy’s leverage here. He’s been a good player for them during his time here, but it will be interesting to see how much — if at all — New England caters to his requests.

Keion White: Speaking of White, the second rounder is a physical specimen just looking at him. Despite the non padded sessions, White’s violence could be seen as he worked from both a two- and three-point stance. He’ll be a strong addition to an already solid group.

Carl Davis Jr.: Davis returns for his fourth season with the team as a true nose tackle. A similar role to last season in which he played 21 percent of their defensive snaps, mostly in short yardage or obvious rushing situations, should be on the radar.

Daniel Ekuale: Ekuale also remains back in the fold as a quality depth option who can get after the quarterback. Filling in for Barmore last year, Ekuale piled up 22 pressures and three sacks — two coming in the season finale against Buffalo.

Sam Roberts: A 2022 sixth-round pick, Roberts spent all of last year on the active roster but played just 40 snaps. He did get some work as a 3-4 defensive end in what would typically be Guy’s spot during the spring.

Jeremiah Pharms Jr.: Pharms is another younger piece to this group who spent all of last season on the practice squad. One of the younger depth options in this group stepping up would be welcomed.

Justus Tavai: The brother of Jahlani, Justus is another member of New England’s relatively smaller UDFA class. At 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, Tavai spent the majority of his time at nose tackle during his final collegiate season at San Diego State. We’ll have to wait to see if that's how New England plans to deploy him as he landed on the PUP list for undisclosed reasons.

Outside linebacker

Matthew Judon: No worries here for Matt Judon entering his age 31 season, although it was interesting to hear him say he’s been working on rushing from the interior this offseason — something we've seen from Dont’a Hightower in the past. Getting him away from chips along the edge could be an interesting wrinkle for an already dominant pass rush.

Josh Uche: Uche has consistently dominated the summer since arriving to New England due to his athleticism. He finally was able to translate his success from the practice fields to the game fields last season. Uche should again be a consistent pass rush force as he enters a contract year.

Jahlani Tavai: We’ll put Tavai in the on-ball category despite his versatility to play off the ball as well. Tavai established himself as an all-around solid member of the Patriots defense last season. He should again play a prominent role in the first-year of a two-year contract extension he signed last November.

Anfernee Jennings: The former third-round pick used last training camp to carve out a solid role for himself defensively. He went on to play nearly one-third of New England’s defensive snaps as a run-stopping edge. Jennings may need to show a bit more this summer or the numbers game could catch up to him.

Ronnie Perkins: Fellow former third-round pick Ronnie Perkins has not played a snap of football since being drafted in 2021. He offers some intriguing athleticism along the outside and was around the ball a few times during the spring. But, he’ll have to consistently stand out throughout the summer to make a serious run at a roster spot.

Olakunle Fatukasi: New England inked Fatukasi to a futures contract at the end of last season after he spent the year with Tampa Bay and Denver. In Tampa, Fatukasi was active for 13 games and was a regular on three special teams units. That’s his most likely path to a roster spot at this point.

Off-the-ball linebacker

Ja’Whaun Bentley: A new two-year extension has a pillar of the Patriots next core locked in place through the 2025 season. Bentley has seemingly improved every season on his way to becoming one of the most underrated middle linebackers in football. His play and leadership will play a key role in the middle of New England’s defense.

Marte Mapu: Perhaps the most exciting rookie from the 2023 draft class, Mapu’s intelligence and versatility stole the show throughout the spring. He flew around the field from both the safety and linebacker spot, showcasing his skills as a true sideline-to-sideline player that New England’s defense has not had in pasts years. Mapu, who put on nearly 15 pounds to check in at 230, was wearing a red non-contact jersey during the spring due to the torn pec he suffered prior to the draft — so his status will be of note entering the summer. If healthy, he projects to play a large role right out of the gate.

Mack Wilson Sr.: With Raekwon McMillan landing on the IR earlier this offseason, Wilson was first up next to Bentley for the majority of spring even after falling out of the rotation at the end of last season. While that role could eventually go to Mapu, Wilson is another athletic defender who provides some special teams value as well.

Chris Board: We saw everything we expected out of Board throughout OTAs and minicamp. Signed primarily as a multi-unit special teams player, he is not a one trick pony. He can play some linebacker if needed and will provide some depth behind the top three.

Terez Hall: After spending a fair share of the 2020 season with New England, in which he appeared in eight games, Hall was brought back to the practice squad at the end of last season. He faces an uphill battle to make the team, but a practice squad role could be in his future.

Diego Fagot: Signed on Monday, Fagot seemed like an obvious player Bill Belichick would be interested in. A three-unit special teams standout and team captain at Navy, Fagot was also a strong run defender. His body type also projects as a fullback type, which could increase his chances of making the roster.

Cornerback

Christian Gonzalez: As expected, the Patriots threw their first-round rookie right into the fire as Gonzalez immediately repped at the boundary cornerback spot this spring. His athleticism, fluidity, and physical tools have all been as advertised. We’ll see if there are any rookie speed bumps, but the 17th overall pick looks to have all the tools of becoming an elite corner.

Jack Jones: Starting with the good, Jones was one of the spring standouts showcasing his patented ball skills on multiple occasions. He looked prime to take over the CB2 role across from Gonzalez until his legal issues left his future murky. As of now, he remains with the team but is due back in court August 18.

Jonathan Jones: Jones’ main role this season could very well depend on Jack Jones’ future. Throughout the spring, Jonathan appeared everywhere from boundary corner, slot corner, and even back at safety. The reliable veteran could be counted on for an increased leadership role in the secondary after Devin McCourty’s retirement, but there will be no worries about his play no matter where he lines up.

Marcus Jones: Similarly to Jonathan Jones, the impact of Jack Jones’ case will have a trickle down effect on the cornerback role. As for Marcus, who was limited throughout the spring, he’ll likely be used in the slot with the extent currently TBD.

Myles Bryant: With Marcus and Jonathan Jones in front of him on the depth chart, Bryant may not be in store for a slot role this season. That probably suits him best, as his physical traits just weren't built for that position. A depth role with perhaps more safety responsibilities would be ideal usage for Bryant this season.

Isaiah Bolden: One of New England’s day-three corners, Bolden seemed to move up the depth chart a tad near the end of the spring. It still is tough to envision playing time in year one unless it comes on special teams.

Ameer Speed: Speed falls in the same category as Bolden. His size and length were noticeable at times, but a crowded room again makes it tough to see immediate playing time on defense.

Shaun Wade: This summer looks like put up or shut up time for Shaun Wade. He struggled during his limited snaps last year and was eventually a healthy inactive later in the year despite injuries decimating the cornerback depth chart. He needs a strong and consistent camp to stick around.

Quandre Mosely: A late-season addition to the practice squad when the room was battling injuries, Mosely was one of the corners to be elevated and activated over Wade. He played just one snap, but is back on a reserve/future contract. He offers a unique blend of size and athleticism at 6-foot-2 while clocking a 4.32 40-yard dash back prior to the 2022 draft. But again, there may not be space for potential in a crowded room on the 53-man squad.

Rodney Randle: After spending his rookie training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, Randle has since spent his football career in the XFL and CFL. After working out with New England in January, the team saw enough in him to ink him to a reserves/future contract. Whether he can continue to impress enough to stick around throughout training camp is now the next question.

Safety

Kyle Dugger: With Devin McCourty off enjoying retirement, it’s Kyle Dugger’s turn to take over the secondary. New England will constantly spin the dial on the backend, but Dugger will be the centerpiece. In a contract year, he has a chance to prove he is one of the best safeties in football.

Adrian Phillips: The reliable Phillips should again be a key piece in New England’s secondary this season. With versatility again taking front stage, Phillips will likely again maintain his role at the second and third levels.

Jabrill Peppers: New England retained Peppers on a two-year deal in free agency this offseason. He’s another versatile piece that can play on any level defensively with tremendous energy. Peppers is a sneaky candidate to have a breakout season, so much so that not even Bill Belichick could contain his excitement when asked about him earlier this offseason.

Jalen Mills: Making the switch to more of a safety role this season, Mills gives New England’s secondary another movable piece. He lined up in the slot in three safety packages while also appearing as more of a traditional strong safety at times during the spring. The hope here is that he can also provide them a go-to coverage option against tight ends, as they've struggled guarding the position recently.

Joshuah Bledsoe: As several of his teammates told us his rookie season, Bledsoe is an extremely smart football player. He rarely is out of place and is tough to beat in man coverage, but his ball skills could use some work. Like Tyler Conklin’s touchdown against him in Week 8 last season, Bledsoe struggles at times to finish plays — allowing one noticeable contested catch in the spring.

Brad Hawkins: Hawkins latched on with New England last summer and ended up sticking around on the practice squad all season. In a jam packed safety room, a special teams role will likely be how he makes his way onto the roster while another practice squad role is certainly in play.

Special Teams

Nick Folk: Folk has been a pleasant surprise for New England since signing on in 2019. But, things seemed to fade down the stretch last season — which coincided when he took over kickoff duties after Jake Bailey landed on injured reserve. He does not have the range he once did at 38 years old and now faces his toughest competition yet to make the roster.

Chad Ryland: That competition for Folk is the fourth-round rookie out of Maryland. Ryland became the highest specialists ever drafted in the Bill Belichick era after they traded up for him back in April. He has more range than Folk does at this point in his career and can handle kickoff duties. As a fourth-round pick, Ryland has the clearer path to a roster spot. But, can he continue to perform when the pressure dials up in the summer?

Corliss Waitman: The lefty punter had a strong spring. Waitman showcased a strong leg and gave the returners some fits when trying to haul in his punts. He may be the current favorite to win the punting battle, but has a long summer ahead of him to try and stave off the rookie Baringer.

Bryce Baringer: The rookie punter missed some time this spring with what seemed to be an injury, but showed off his big leg when healthy. If consistency is not an issue throughout the summer, he should have the inside track over Waitman for a roster spot. But as a sixth-round pick, he is no lock.

Joe Cardona: Coming off a foot injury that forced him to miss his first action in New England in seven years, Cardona looked good to go throughout the spring. The Patriots made him the highest paid long snapper (at the time) in the NFL this past offseason, leaving little doubts over his roster spot.

Tucker Addington: With Cardona’s roster spot all but secured, it means bad news for long snapper Tucker Addington. While he performed well in Cardona’s absence last season, he shouldn't be counted on to win the job. Perhaps he does enough to warrant a practice squad spot, though did have one bad snap in the spring.

Specialists

Matthew Slater: Do we need to explain anything here? Unless the wheels completely fall off when he turns 38 in September, Matthew Slater is good to go.

Brenden Schooler: After a strong rookie season as a UDFA, Schooler projects to again fill a large role on several special teams units. He appeared to get some work as the personal protector with Cody Davis limited throughout the spring as well.

Jourdan Heilig: My early favorite out of the UDFAs to push for a roster spot. Heilig spent the spring working exclusively with Matthew Slater and Cam Achord off to the side instead of participating in individual drills. We’ve seen players like Schooler in that role before, giving the former Appalachian State special teams standout some momentum entering the summer.

Cody Davis: New England’s special teams struggled last season after Davis went down with a season-ending knee injury. After resigning this offseason, Davis was limited throughout the spring and now will start camp on the PUP list. He’ll face some competition with players like Heilig when he returns.

DaMarcus Mitchell: A favorite inside the locker room, Mitchell showed some promise as a pass rusher last preseason, but never cracked the defensive rotation as a UDFA. He instead was a regular on five special teams units. As New England’s defensive line rotation remains deep this season, Mitchell will likely have to earn his spot on special teams again.

Calvin Munson: After being with the team for a stint back in 2021, Munson resigned to the practice squad last October and appeared in one game. Similarly to Mitchell, Munson likely won't be counted on in the linebacker rotation, instead having to make an impact on special teams.