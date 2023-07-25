The time has finally arrived. With free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program all in the books, it is time for some real football again: the New England Patriots will open their training camp this week.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with second-year long snapper Tucker Addington.

Hard facts

Name: Tucker Addington

Position: Long snapper

Opening day age: 26 (7/16/1997)

Size: 6’2”, 230 lbs

Jersey number: 46

Contract status: Signed through 2024 (2025 ERFA)

Experience

Before going unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Addington spent four seasons at Sam Houston State. It top long snapper option from his freshman season on, he appeared in a combined 48 games for the school and registered eight special teams tackles as well as a pair of fumble recoveries.

Despite his experience, Addington received little attention trying to make the jump toward the pro level. Not only did he not hear his name called in the draft, he also received no minicamp invites or other workout opportunities. He eventually spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons out of football, instead working as an assistant coach at Texas Long Snapping, a year-round football camp in his home state.

Addington eventually received an opportunity in 2022 — first in the USFL, then with the Dallas Cowboys, and eventually with the Patriots.

2022 review

Stats: 3 games (0 starts) | 24 special teams snaps (5.3%)

Season recap: After having spent the previous two seasons out of football, opportunity came knocking for Addington in the form of the USFL. In March 2022, two weeks after the new league’s inaugural draft, he heard his name called in the sixth round of the supplemental version. The 322nd overall pick, Addington joined the Houston Gamblers as their new long snapper and went on to appear in all 10 of their games.

The Gamblers’ season ended in mid-June, and it was not for another two months until an NFL team started to show some interest: the Denver Broncos brought Addington in for a workout. Nothing materialized, but at the very least he had appeared on the league’s radar for once.

Finally, in early October, Addington signed his first NFL contract, joining the Cowboys’ practice squad. He only spent one week in Dallas without any in-game appearances, but still earned a $11,500 check.

A month after his stint as a Cowboy, the Patriots brought him in for a workout. They did not sign him at the time, but did hold a second workout in mid-December — one that led to a practice squad contract. Nine days later, with regular long snapper Joe Cardona moving to injured reserve, Addington was promoted to the 53-man roster to end the season as New England’s main guy.

As such, he appeared in his first three regular season games. Addington snapped the football a combined 24 times — 15 times on punts, and nine times on field goals and extra points — with no major miscues. However, place kicker Nick Folk only went a combined 6-for-9 in his attempts while punter Michael Palardy averaged just 34.0 net yards per punt.

Despite the Patriots’ kicking operation struggling down the stretch, Addington could feel good about the individual steps he took during the 2022 season.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Addington has served as a long snapper going all the way back to his high school days. He will continue to fill that role for the Patriots in 2023, taking the field on field goals, extra points and punt plays. That being said, his current standing as the No. 2 option on the long snapper depth chart is not expected to change anytime soon.

What is his growth potential? With only three NFL games on his résumé and limited time in a pro football environment, Addington still has room for growth. Added experience within the kicking operation should help him become a better player, as should more reps in New England’s strength and conditioning program. That being said, there is a reason he has not found a permanent home in the league in three years.

Does he have positional versatility? During his time at Canyon High School, Addington played a dual role as a long snapper and tight end. That is about as far as his versatility goes, however: he is on the Patriots’ roster to long snap, and not because of any other talents of his.

What is his salary cap situation? The Patriots gave Addington a three-year contract upon promoting him to their active roster last December that runs through the 2024 season. As part of that deal is carrying a base salary of $870,000 this season — the minimum amount for a player with his experience — that also functions as his cap hit. Given that he does not qualify for Top-51 status at the moment, however, he is currently not counted versus New England’s cap.

How safe is his roster spot? Unless Joe Cardona suffers an injury, Addington will not be on the Patriots’ roster this year. The team, after all, re-signed Cardona in free agency by making him the highest-paid long snapper in the league. Their intentions are quite obvious, meaning that Addington’s only realistic chance of sticking around is via the practice squad.

One-sentence projection: Addington will not make the Patriots’ 53-man roster or practice squad, but end up on the short list of players to be called in case of emergency.

What do you think about Tucker Addington heading into the 2023 season? Will he make the practice squad? Or will he end up cut without being brought back? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.