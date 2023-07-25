The New England Patriots were quite busy on Monday, bringing in seven players for workouts. Those of those free agents eventually ended up signing contracts with the club: wide receiver Jalen Hurd and linebacker Diego Fagot were added to fill out the 90-man offseason roster.

While neither Hurd nor Fagot might tip the scales all too much based on their NFL careers so far and their status as late additions, they are now in the mix. Over the next few weeks, they will compete for spots on either the roster or the practice squad.

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at how the transactions impact the Patriots with training camp on the horizon.

WR Jalen Hurd: Signed

The Patriots take a flier on a former third-round draft pick: Hurd was the 67th overall selection in the 2019 draft, but he has no regular season experience on his résumé after spending each of his first three seasons as a pro on the San Francisco 49ers’ injured reserve. A back injury robbed him of his rookie campaign, while two separate knee injuries forced him to sit out his second and third seasons as well. He has seen action in five preseason games, though, catching seven combined passes for 56 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

New England adds a versatile player to the mix: Although never able to live up to his draft pedigree, Hurd is an intriguing player: a former college running back, who later made the move to wide receiver, the 49ers planned to use him as a hybrid blurring the lines between wide receiver and tight end. At just under 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, he definitely has the size to make an impact as a potential red zone target or dynamic chess piece. It’s all about getting onto the field, and staying there for once.

The wide receiver group now stands at 10 deep: Not counting special teamers Matthew Slater and Raleigh Webb, who are both listed as wide receivers, the Patriots now have 10 wideouts under contract

JuJu Smith-Schuster (7): 26 | Signed through 2025

DeVante Parker (1): 30 | Signed through 2025

Kendrick Bourne (84): 27 | Signed through 2023

Tyquan Thornton (11): 22 | Signed through 2025

Kayshon Boutte (58*): 21 | Signed through 2026

Demario Douglas (60*): 22 | Signed through 2026

Tre Nixon (82): 25 | Signed through 2023

Jalen Hurd (--): 27 | TBD

Ed Lee (67*): 24 | Signed through 2025

Malik Cunningham (64*): 24 | Signed through 2025

Out of those 10 players, four can be considered relatively safe bets to make the team. JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton project as the top four options in the rotation.

Hurd and the other five wideouts — third-year man Tre Nixon as well as rookies Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, Ed Lee and QB-turned-WR Malik Cunningham — are fighting for the remaining spots on the team and practice squad. A healthy Hurd should have a realistic shot, if he can get up to speed quickly.

His signing will impact the salary cap: The Patriots are entering training camp $14.46 million under the cap, according to Miguel Benzan. The Hurd signing will change this number: despite spending 2022 out of football and not playing a single regular season snap so far in his career, his minimum salary stands at $1.01 million — enough to push another player from the Top-51 list, thus leading to a slight decrease in New England’s available resources.

LB Diego Fagot: Signed

Fagot improves both the linebacker and the special teams depth: Fagot first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Navy last season. Starting his career with the Baltimore Ravens, the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder was not just used as an off-the-ball linebacker but also a core special teamer: he was employed on kickoff coverage, kickoff return, punt coverage, punt return, and the field goal and extra point blocking units. The expectation is that he will be used in a similar fashion in New England, even though he projects as a backup at best.

Of course, the hope is that he will return to his college production. In 42 games at Navy, he registered 282 tackles, 9.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and a pair of interceptions. A three-time All-AAC selection, he also had a 4-yard run on a fake punt as a senior:

THE FAKE!

A big gamble pays off for Navy. pic.twitter.com/JRZMuNm4nM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2021

New England adds a second Midshipman to the club: Head coach Bill Belichick’s fondness for the Naval Academy is well documented, and he now has two Midshipmen under contract. Fagot joins long snapper Joe Cardona, who arrived in New England in 2015 and won two Super Bowls with the organization.

Fagot’s signing will likely not impact the salary cap: As opposed to Hurd, Fagot will likely not impact the Patriots’ salary cap number. His minimum salary is just $750,000 — which would not be enough to make the list of the top 51 contracts — and he likely will not have received any signing bonuses or other guarantees.