Veteran players scheduled to report to Patriots training camp on Tuesday

Rookies, quarterbacks and rehabbing players already reported to training camp last week. Now, the final and by far largest group of New England Patriots is scheduled to arrive at Gillette Stadium as well.

The remaining veteran players — i.e. those not playing quarterback or in the rehabilitation process — will check in on Tuesday.

Veterans reporting on the eve of training camp is standard procedure in New England and across the league. Like those who already arrived last week, this final group will also go through medical checkups and conditioning work to determine their status for the actual start of on-field work on Wednesday.

This also means that there is a chance the Patriots’ physically unable to perform list sees some additional players added later today.

At the moment, New England has three players listed after placing guard Michael Onwenu, special teamer Cody Davis, and defensive tackle Justus Tavai on PUP last Friday. The three of them, as would be any other potential additions, are eligible to be activated at any point.

In addition, we will keep an eye on one player in particular: defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, who held out of offseason workouts in an apparent contract dispute. Guy reporting to camp on Tuesday would be an indication that the two sides are on a path toward resolving the issue. The 33-year-old continuing his holdout, on the other hand, would mean that he would be subject to a daily fine of $50,000.

Once the reporting process is in the books, those players available and cleared for practice will hit the practice fields for the first time this summer on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.