Jack Jones to participate in Patriots training camp despite unresolved legal situation

Despite his unresolved legal situation, Jack Jones will participate in the New England Patriots’ training camp. The team’s head coach, Bill Belichick, confirmed as much during his pre-camp press conference on Tuesday morning.

“Yeah, Jack will be out there,” Belichick told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “The legal situation, I can’t comment on. That’s ongoing.”

Belichick did not give any more insight into the situation. For now, however, it appears the team and the player will move forward in a business-as-usual fashion.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2022 who appeared in 13 games as a rookie, Jones was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport in mid-June. He attempted to board a flight to Los Angeles following the team’s mandatory minicamp, but security officers allegedly found two loaded firearms plus additional ammunition in a carry-on bag of his.

The 25-year-old eventually was charged on two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges in an appearance at East Boston Municipal Court.

Jones is set to return to court on Friday, Aug. 18, meaning he will be away from the team at that point. The Patriots, after all, will be in Wisconsin that week and are scheduled to play a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Given his legal situation, the sophomore defensive back also might be subject to league discipline. According to a report by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, however, New England has not yet gotten any information by the NFL about a potential suspension.