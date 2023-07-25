 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 7/25/23 - Conditioning Test: Roster hits the ground running

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
  • Douglas Clawson (CBS Sports) Scouting the AFC East: Key facts to know about Jets, Dolphins, Bills and Patriots.
  • Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) NFL training camp storylines to watch: 49ers’ QBs, Patriots’ offense; More.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Jack Jones will be out there at training camp.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Matthew Judon wants to retire with Patriots.
  • Albert Breer (SI) NFL Takeaways: A prominent NFL agent on what it will take for running backs to get paid; Plus, Jimmy Garoppolo on schedule for camp, Chris Jones’s holdout, throwback uniforms and much more.
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 season: Biggest challenge for each team. Patriots: Getting answers on Mac Jones.
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Breakout player for every NFL team in 2023. Patriots: Josh Uche.
  • Christian Gonzales (NFL.com) Top 100 Players of 2023: Nos. 100-91. No Pats.
  • Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano (SI) SI Predicts: 2023 dark-horse picks for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

