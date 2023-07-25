New England Patriots links 7/25/23 - Conditioning Test: Roster hits the ground running

TEAM TALK
- Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending practice.
- Evan Lazar talks about the report of the Pats signing WR Jalen Hurd and LB Diego Fagot to fill out 90-man roster.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Previewing a monster training camp for several young Patriots.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick. (19 min.)
- Community: Matthew Judon visit local glass blowing studio prior to celebrating the evening by lighting the ceremonial torch at WaterFire in Providence. (1 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Brian Hines kicks off camp with 90 thoughts on all 90 Patriots players.
- Chris Mason gives us 10 Patriots storylines to watch at training camp. 1. What’s up with Jack Jones?
- Alex Barth presents one question for each Pats position group heading into training camp.
- Alex Barth explains how things are trending in the right direction for Patriots receivers heading into training camp.
- Sophie Weller thumbnails which Patriots rookies to watch out for during camp.
- Taylor Kyles discusses which Patriots rookies can make an instant impact. (3.47 min. video)
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Pre-training camp depth chart: Offense and Defense.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Training Camp Preview: Tight ends - linebackers/edge defenders fans might want to watch.
- Mike Kadlick’s 2023 Patriots Depth Projection: Quarterbacks - Wide receivers.
- Dakota Randall identifies five sneaky-interesting position battles to keep an eye on at camp.
- Karen Guregian notes Bill Belichick says Jack Jones will be at training camp, but stays mum on his arrest.
- Alex Barth reports Bill Belichick updated the statuses of Jack Jones of Lawrence Guy.
- Zack Cox thumbnails seven dark-horse roster hopefuls to watch in training camp: Can these bubble players crack the 53-man roster?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Camp Conditioning: Patriots face early stress test.
- Jon Lyons predicts how the Patriots will stack up in the AFC East this season.
- Karen Guregian tells us what we need to know about newly signed LB Diego Fagot (pronounced fuh-GO).
- Mark Daniels says the Patriots filled their 90-man roster by signing 6-foot-4 receiver Jalen Hurd.
- Zack Cox notes Bill Belichick reveals how the Patriots will use the newest offensive addition Jalen Hurd.
- Zack Cox reports two Patriots defenders are changing numbers ahead of training camp: Anfernee Jennings switched from No. 58 to No. 33 and Mack Wilson ditched No. 30 and adopted No. 3.
- Gayle Troiani relays WEEI guest former Pats QB Jim Miller weighing in on the state of the offense.
- Tim Crowley remembers five wild Patriots preseason touchdowns you may have forgotten.
- Mike Kadlick notes the Patriots landed CBS Sports’ A-team for their Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles.
- Andy Hart comes up with 5 reasons to believe the Patriots will make the playoffs and five reasons why they won’t.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Can New England shake worst slump in 30 years?
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate welcomes Clare Cooper to discuss the TE situation, from signing Mike Gesicki to hiring Bill O’Brien and Will Lawing as new OC and TEs coach. (44 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Douglas Clawson (CBS Sports) Scouting the AFC East: Key facts to know about Jets, Dolphins, Bills and Patriots.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) NFL training camp storylines to watch: 49ers’ QBs, Patriots’ offense; More.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Jack Jones will be out there at training camp.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Matthew Judon wants to retire with Patriots.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Takeaways: A prominent NFL agent on what it will take for running backs to get paid; Plus, Jimmy Garoppolo on schedule for camp, Chris Jones’s holdout, throwback uniforms and much more.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 season: Biggest challenge for each team. Patriots: Getting answers on Mac Jones.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Breakout player for every NFL team in 2023. Patriots: Josh Uche.
- Christian Gonzales (NFL.com) Top 100 Players of 2023: Nos. 100-91. No Pats.
- Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano (SI) SI Predicts: 2023 dark-horse picks for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Tyreek Hill reaches settlement to resolve incident at Miami marina.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL suspends Broncos DT Eyioma Uwazurike at least one year for gambling.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Pulled over for going 140 mph, Jordan Addison cited a dog emergency. /There’s a Seinfeld reference in here, lol. Apparently Addison always wanted to be a banker.
