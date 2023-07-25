Lawrence Guy’s holdout appears to have come to an end.

The veteran defensive tackle, who decided to skip mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason in an apparent contract dispute, did report to New England Patriots training camp on Tuesday morning. ESPN’s Mike Reiss was first to report Guy’s return to the team facility.

Previously, head coach Bill Belichick had already hinted at the 33-year-old joining the rest of the team today.

“Yeah, I guess so,” Belichick said during his pre-camp press conference on Tuesday morning. “It’s football season. Most football players play football in football season.”

The longest-tenured defender on the Patriots’ roster, Guy is entering the third season of a four-year, $11.5 million extension he signed with the club in 2021.

As far as 2023 is concerned, his deal consists of a $2 million base salary, $250,000 signing bonus proration, and up to $1.5 million in roster bonuses, resulting in a cap charge of $3.57 million. While he can also earn as much as $3.5 million in incentives, he is currently scheduled to for a cash intake of only $3 million this year — 48th in the NFL among interior defensive linemen.

Guy is seemingly looking to increase that number. Whether the team has agreed to do so, prompting him to return, is not known at the moment.

What we do know is that Guy avoids a daily fine of $50,000 by reporting to camp on time.

A seventh-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, Guy arrived in New England in 2017 after stints in Green Bay, Indianapolis, San Diego and Baltimore. He has since appeared in a combined 101 regular season and playoff games for the organization, and has been a valuable presence both on and off the field.

A team captain in 2020, he also won the Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2021 and was named to the Patriots’ Team of the 2010s. He won a Super Bowl as part of the Patriots’ 2018 squad and again projects to play a sizable role as an early-down space-eater in the middle of the defensive line this upcoming season.