Matthew Slater: Bill Belichick’s fire still ‘burns bright’ coaching at age 71

Earlier this offseason, Matthew Slater announced he was returning for his 16th season with the New England Patriots. While Slater knows he will take the field at age 38 this season, he also knows he will not be coaching football at 71 years old like his head coach.

“It’s impressive isn’t it,” Slater said Monday on Bill Belichick entering his 24th year with the team. “I really marvel at the way that’s he’s able to maintain a level of competitive stamina the way that he has. His desire to win, his desire to build a winner, his desire to instruct the players on this team in terms of how to play the game, how to be a pro, how to respect the game.

“You know, that fire still burns bright and that’s a question you have to ask him: what is it that motivates him? And I think we can all speculate as to what that may be. But he loves the game, he respects the game.”

The 2023 season will additionally mark Belichick’s 49th consecutive season coaching in the NFL - the most in NFL history. While the coach has had to evolve throughout his years to adjust and motivate different generations of players to buy-in, one thing that hasn't had to change was his love for teaching the game.

“What I’ve seen from the latter part of my career is that he loves to teach the game,” Slater said. “There are very few remaining good teachers in the game of football. You get hyper focused on the analytics, you get hyper focused on a number of different things, but the end of the day good coaches are able to teach and he still loves to do that.”

Belichick’s tenure with New England has obviously been historic - highlighted by six Super Bowl titles and over 300 total victories. While success has wavered the past few years, the buy-in behind Belichick remains as he sets the tone for the team’s identity.

“I think he really lays the groundwork for who we’re going to be,” Slater said. “The pillars of which we’re going to build, he’s put in place. He’s the captain of this ship, he’s going to steer this ship where he thinks it’s best for us to go. I think without his guidance and leadership it would be very, very challenging.”

As the Patriots take the field on Wednesday to open training camp, they will again be following Belichick’s lead and competitive energy.

“I think we all look at him and are inspired by that,” Slater added. “We all want to go out and meet his level, meet him where he’s at, and hopefully that means good things for our football team.”