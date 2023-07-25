Ja’Whaun Bentley sets the tone for the Patriots heading into training camp

The New England Patriots retained a significant portion of their defense this offseason, but there is one notable exception. Long-time team captain and defensive signal caller Devin McCourty announced his retirement after 13 seasons with the team.

A starting member of the Patriots secondary since his arrival as a 2010 first-round draft pick, McCourty’s departure creates a sizable hole on the field. The void he is leaving behind is no smaller off it as well, though, and filling it will be a challenge for the current and future generation of locker room leaders.

Among those is linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. And if the eve of training camp is any indication, the sixth-year man is ready to tackle the task head-on.

“Ja’Whaun said it best today as he talked to the guys: whatever happened in the past, whatever happened in the spring, it doesn’t matter,” fellow team captain Matthew Slater told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re here now, we have a goal in our mind, and we have to work and sacrifice to get towards that goal, which I thought was very well said by him.”

Bentley himself also touched on his remarks during his own press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“You’ve got to focus on what matters at the moment,” he said. “Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of stuff going on — speaking on the past, speaking on the future — but none of that matters. You’ve just got to be where your feet are, and that’s pretty much my message at all times.”

Bentley originally joined the Patriots as a fifth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. He had to sit out most of his rookie season due to injury and played only a rotational role in 2019, but saw his workload increase significantly during his third year: with Dont’a Hightower opting out of the season over concerns about Covid-19, Bentley took over as the team’s No. 1 off-the-ball linebacker and was also being named a captain.

He ceded captaincy to Hightower in 2021, but continued to be prominently featured on the defensive side of the ball. His role continued to grow last season after he had re-signed with the club in free agency and once again was named a captain.

Bentley already was a core member of the New England defense last year. With a new two-year contract extension now in hand, he is a prime candidate to fully take over as the group’s leader.

“On and off the field, he’s a great worker, a leader, a very positive voice, communicator on defense, and a good football player,” head coach Bill Belichick said about Bentley on Tuesday. “His playing time’s gone up, he’s taken a bigger role on third down with more snaps. He was playing maybe half the snaps three years ago, and it’s significantly higher now.”

With McCourty gone, Bentley’s abilities as a communicator will be tested this season. That is especially true considering that he is seen as the frontrunner to take over as the defense’s on-field signal caller — a role he briefly also held back in 2020, before it went to McCourty.

For Belichick, the 26-year-old appears ready to shoulder that responsibility.

“He’s a signal caller, obviously taking a bigger role in the communication defensively without Devin,” he said. “He did that anyway, but he’s stepped that up even a little bit more. Somebody has to be the decision maker defensively, so now it’s fallen a little bit more to him in certain situations and so forth.”

Wearing the communication device in his helmet is nothing new for Bentley. And as he pointed out, it also is not a big deal.

“I wouldn’t blow it out of proportion too much,” he said. “I’ve been communicating a lot, especially with the front seven. But as far as having the mic — I’ve worn the mic every now and then the past few years, too. It’s not foreign territory.”

Whether the Patriots will implement him as signal caller or not remains to be seen. But regardless of that role, it is obvious that Bentley will have a big hand in leading the unit this season both on the field and in the locker room.