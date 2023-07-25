The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series continues at cornerback.

Depth chart

Versatility is one of the calling cards of the Patriots secondary, so there is no clear line between the cornerback and safety positions. That being said, using our best-guess estimation, here are the currently 10 players under contract who will most likely line up at the cornerback spot in 2023:

The Patriots made some considerable investments in their cornerback group this offseason. After re-signing free agents Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant, they also brought in three players through the draft: first-rounder Christian Gonzalez as well as Day 3 selections Ameer Speed and Isaiah Bolden.

Jones and Gonzalez are the big names among the five, with both projected to fill starting roles in the New England secondary this year. Joining them as the top options in the rotation will be Jack Jones — at least in case his legal issues get resolved in a positive fashion — as well as Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant. Cornerback-turned-safety Jalen Mills might also factor into the equation.

The other corners listed above, including Speed and Bolden, will have to fight for the depth spots on the team.

Camp competitions

Jonathan Jones vs. Jack Jones: If offseason workouts are any indication, Christian Gonzalez will field one of the starting spots on the outside. The one opposite him, meanwhile, might be up for grabs. Jonathan Jones, who was a perimeter starter in 2022, and sophomore Jack Jones are the main guys for the job. The youngster is probably the team’s preferred option — having him on the outside would allow the veteran to move into his more natural position in the slot — but it will be a fascinating competition between the two. Of course, Jones’ legal situation might become a deciding factor when all is said and one.

Jonathan Jones vs. Marcus Jones vs. Myles Bryant vs. Jalen Mills: In case Jack Jones does start on the outside, Jonathan Jones would likely take over as the starting slot cornerback. This, in turn, would create a trickle-down effect with Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant and Jalen Mills all possibly impacted. It will be on them to prove themselves worthy of regular playing time, even in case the elder Jones returns to guard the slot.

Shawn Wade vs. Quandre Mosely vs. Rodney Randle Jr. vs. Ameer Speed vs. Isaiah Bolden: Looking at the Patriots’ cornerback group, five players can be seen as either locks or relatively safe bets to make the roster this fall. The other five — Wade, Mosely, Randle, Speed and Bolden — will have to compete for what might be no more than one spot on the team, if even that. But even if New England elects to go with only five cornerbacks in favor of depth elsewhere, there is something for these five guys to fight for: the team will also sign maybe as many as three CBs to its practice squad.

Stories to watch

Will Christian Gonzalez already emerge as CB1? When you invest the 17th overall pick in the draft in a cornerback, the expectation is clear: he will take over as a starter eventually, and hopefully develop into a true No. 1 at the position. When it comes to Christian Gonzalez, the question is how quickly he will ascend into this upper echelon of players at his position.

What will happen with Jack Jones? Jack Jones’ legal situation is the proverbial elephant in the cornerback room. To recap: he was arrested at Logan Airport after mandatory minicamp because he allegedly tried to bring two loaded firearms plus additional ammunition onto a plane. Jones will participate in training camp, as was confirmed by Bill Belichick on Tuesday, but his status is one worth keeping a close eye on. He will be back in court on Aug. 18, at which point his season and career might change drastically.

Who will man the slot? As noted above, the Patriots have several players capable of lining up in the slot. Who will see stand out among them? That depends on several factors, including the starting outside roles. But regardless what happens, New England can likely feel good about the talent it has available.

How confident do you feel about the Patriots’ cornerback position heading into this year’s camp? Will Christian Gonzalez become CB1? Will Jack Jones be on the team? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.