Patriots place tackle Calvin Anderson on non-football illness list amid trio of moves

The New England Patriots made three moves ahead of training camp’s opening practice, with the placement of veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson on the non-football illness list among them.

Anderson, 27, continues to count on New England’s active roster and is eligible to return to the field at any time during the preseason.

The 2019 undrafted free agent out of Rice and Texas returned to his first NFL club in March on a two-year contract. Anderson did so after stops with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos. The swing bookend started 12 of his 41 appearances while with the latter, seeing 431 offensive snaps last campaign.

In additional Tuesday transactions, the Patriots added sophomore outside linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell to the non-football injury list and removed rookie defensive tackle Justus Tavai from the physically unable to perform list.

Mitchell, 24, will also continue to count on the active list while awaiting clearance. The product of Purdue and Southwest Mississippi Community College arrived as part of New England’s 2022 undrafted class. A 53-man roster spot as well as core role on special teams followed. He recorded eight tackles while handling 67 percent of the workload in the kicking game across 16 games last season.

Tavai, 24, had been sent to PUP as rookies and players rehabbing injuries reported back to Gillette Stadium last weekend. The younger brother of Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai went undrafted following stints at San Diego State, Hawaii and El Camino College. He agreed to terms with in May and was re-signed after clearing waivers in June.

New England’s initial practices of camp are set to get underway at 9:30 a.m. ET from Wednesday through Friday.