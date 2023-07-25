The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series continues at safety.

Depth chart

With Devin McCourty having announced his retirement earlier this offseason, the Patriots’ safety group will look drastically different compared to the last few years. That said, as a look at the position shows it still features plenty of depth and talent:

Kyle Dugger (23): 27 | Signed through 2023 | Roster breakdown

Adrian Phillips (21): 31 | Signed through 2024 | Roster breakdown

Jabrill Peppers (5): 27 | Signed through 2023 | Roster breakdown

Jalen Mills (2): 29 | Signed through 2023 | Roster breakdown

Joshuah Bledsoe (24): 24 | Signed through 2024 | Roster breakdown

Brenden Schooler (41): 26 | Signed through 2024 | Roster breakdown

Cody Davis (22): 34 | Signed through 2024 | Roster breakdown

Brad Hawkins (29): 24 | Signed through 2023

Even with McCourty no longer with the team, the Patriots field one of the better safety groups in the NFL.

Kyle Dugger established himself as a premier playmaker in the league last season; Adrian Phillips offers plenty of experience as a safety/linebacker hybrid; Jabrill Peppers showed considerable promise in 2022 and is now an additional year removed from the ACL tear he suffered in 2021; Jalen Mills has played cornerback and safety and could be a jack of all trades within the New England secondary.

Those four are the core guys at safety right now, and relatively safe bets to make the team. Joshuah Bledsoe and Brad Hawkins, meanwhile, are filling the depth spots behind them and will have to fight for their roster lives this summer.

Also on the safety depth chart are two players who likely will not see much if any action at the position. Brenden Schooler and Cody Davis are core special teamers, and will leave their mark in the kicking game rather than on the defensive side of the ball.

All in all, the Patriots have an intriguing mix of versatility and experience at the safety position.

Camp competitions

Adrian Phillips vs. Jabrill Peppers: Both Phillips and Peppers will be on the Patriots’ roster this season, but it remains to be seen just how big their respective roles will be. Last year, Phillips clearly out-snapped Peppers; with the latter showing plenty of promise during the offseason, though, and now having a year of experience in the system, it would not be all that surprising if he found a way to steal some snaps from his teammate.

Jalen Mills vs. Joshuah Bledsoe: When it comes to positional flexibility, Mills and Bledsoe are quite similar: both have experience at cornerback as well as safety, and could therefore fill a valuable rotational role within the New England secondary. The team keeping both on its active team, however, seems somewhat unlikely — the recipe for an intriguing camp competition.

Stories to watch

How will Devin McCourty be replaced? With long-time team captain and starting free safety McCourty announcing his retirement after 13 NFL seasons, the Patriots now have an enormous hole to fill. How will they do it? That remains to be seen, but it would not be a surprise to see them lean into the versatility of their personnel. While there is no true deep-lying centerfielder such as McCourty under contract right now, New England does field some position-flexible players capable of moving all over the formation.

What will Jalen Mills’ role be? Speaking of versatility, Jalen Mills’ tumultuous offseason saw him seemingly get cut only to stay put after all on a revised contract. As part of that deal, he also apparently changed positions although it remains to be seen how much action he will truly see at safety. For what it is worth, he lined up in the slot quite a bit during the five open offseason practices.

Will Marte Mapu factor into the mix? Speaking of versatility, again, Patriots third-round rookie Marte Mapu is one of the most intriguing players on the roster. While listed as a linebacker, he does not fit into any predefined category. Point in case: he also saw reps as a deep safety during spring practices. His usage will be fascinating, and he might be an X-factor when it comes to the overall composition of the safety group.

Will the Patriots address Kyle Dugger’s future? Together with fellow 2020 draft picks Josh Uche and Michael Onwenu, Dugger also is headed into the final year of his rookie deal. Out of the three he appears the most realistic candidate for a contract extension, but the timing is a mystery. Could New England lock him up as early as this summer? Nothing can be ruled out.

