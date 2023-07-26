Patriots captains honor Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron following retirement

On Tuesday morning, Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement from the Boston Bruins after 19 years with the organization. Besides his exceptional two-way play on the ice, Bergeron, who served as the B’s captain the last three seasons, leaves as one of the best leaders in the game as well.

Shortly after he made his retirement public, long-time New England Patriots captains David Andrews and Matthew Slater remarked on his tremendous career.

“It’s crazy. What an amazing career he’s had, and how fortunate to get to play for such a great organization,” Andrews said. “A lot of respect for how he’s carried himself. I don’t know the ins and outs of hockey but I can tell you he’s a great player and just the way he’s carried himself in the community and led that team, I think it’s been really impressive. Wish him all the best.”

“I think he should be celebrated as an icon for the city of Boston and Boston Sports,” Slater later added. “Consistency is a thing that stood out to me about him. I was probably five or six years into my career before I really started looking at what those guys were doing. And obviously he was a guy that just gave that organization and our city so much consistency. That’s something to celebrate.”

Similar to Slater, who has spent his entire 16-year career with the Patriots, Bergeron spent his entire hockey career donning the Spoked B for the Bruins.

“Another thing I appreciate is the loyalty, with the way pro sports are nowadays, it’s not uncommon for guys to move and go other places,” Slater said. “But, for him to do it here for as long as he did I think is tremendous.

“It’s a bit of a sad day for Boston sports fans but we should certainly celebrate everything he’s done and wish him the best. Congratulations on a tremendous career, one of the last old guys in this town, so I certainly appreciate what he did.”