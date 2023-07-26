The New England Patriots will open this year’s training camp on Wednesday morning. While they will not have all hans on deck — a total of four players currently reside on an injury list — it appears they are in good shape heading into the first practice of the summer.

During his pre-camp press conference on Tuesday, after all, head coach Bill Belichick gave encouraging updates on several of the team’s players: wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton should be ready to go after missing time this spring, as should be offensive tackle Trent Brown.

“He’s done everything that everybody has done,” Belichick said about Smith-Schuster.

The Patriots’ highest-profile free agency signing this year, the 26-year-old was held out of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp while still recovering from injuries sustained last season. The expectation is that a healthy Smith-Schuster will play a starter-level role in the New England offense.

As for Tyquan Thornton, Belichick also acknowledged that he would be present and on a level similar to his more experienced teammate. The sophomore wideout looked good during the first open practices this spring, but later missed time for undisclosed reasons.

Trent Brown, meanwhile, was on-again, off-again during the spring program. The Patriots’ starting left tackle was present for the early parts of the workouts, but missed time late during OTAs before a return for minicamp. He did miss the first day, however, and was but a limited participant during the second session.

However, it appears he has gotten the green light to participate in camp.

“He’s been here the last four days,” Belichick said on Tuesday. “He looks ready to go.”

Belichick additionally noted that cornerback Jack Jones, who is in legal limbo at the moment following a recent arrest, will be with the team in camp. Jones was arrested in May for allegedly trying to bring two loaded weapons plus additional ammunition on a cross-country flight. His next court date has been scheduled for Aug. 18.

Also checking in with the rest of the team on Tuesday was defensive tackle Lawrence Guy. The veteran held out of minicamp in an apparent contract dispute, but has decided to report to training camp alongside the Patriots’ veterans.

New England’s first practice of the week will be kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET on the fields behind Gillette Stadium.