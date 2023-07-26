The wait is over. More than six months after their last game of a disappointing 2022 season, the New England Patriots will kick their preparation for the next season into a higher gear. It’s time for training camp.

The Patriots will hold their first practice of the summer on Wednesday and over the next few weeks will gradually ramp up the intensity to get ready for the regular season. Here at Pats Pulpit, we will as always give you all the information you need before and after practice.

Welcome to this year’s edition of our Training Camp Guide.

The Patriots have only announced a handful of practices so far. As usual, admission to these sessions is free:

Wednesday, July 26: 9:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 27: 9:30 a.m. ET

Friday, July 28: 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 30: TBD

Monday, July 31: TBD

In addition to those sessions, we also know that the Patriots will hold joint practices in Tennessee and Green Bay. No dates and times for those have been made official yet, however.

As far as the practices in Foxborough are concerned, gates will generally open around 90 minutes before each session (i.e. 8 a.m. for morning practices) and close about one hour after. Please note that the schedule is subject to change if necessary, though. For instance, if a session has to be relocated to the adjacent Socios.com Field House indoor facility because of inclement weather, it can no longer be open to the public.

In case you plan to visit training camp, you therefore need to stay up to date. For updates please call 508-549-0001 or visit patriots.com/trainingcamp.

Parking: Parking at the stadium facilities’ parking lots is free for all public practice sessions. If you arrive from the north (e.g. Boston), use parking lot entrance P6. If you arrive from the south (e.g. Providence), use parking lot entrance P8. ADA parking lots can be found in Lot 22. For more information on parking, please check out this map.

Directions: Prior to the 2015 training camp, the Boston Globe wrote down directions to Gillette Stadium. Since none of the locations have changed, these directions still apply and we will just quote them here:

From Boston and farther north: Take I-95 South to Exit 9. Follow Rte. 1 south approximately 3 miles to Gillette Stadium (on the left). From Cape Cod: I-495 North to Exit 14A. Follow Rte. 1 north about 4 miles to Gillette Stadium (on the right). From southern Connecticut, Rhode Island: Take I-95 North to I-495 North to Exit 14A. Follow Rte. 1 north about 4 miles to Gillette Stadium (on the right). From northern Connecticut, Vermont, upstate New York: I-90 East to I-495 South to Exit 14A. Follow Rte. 1 north about 4 miles to Gillette Stadium (on the right).

Autographs: The days of Covid-19 restrictions are firmly behind us, and for the second straight year autograph sessions are again planned to take place after each day of practice.

Concessions: The main concession stands will be positioned behind the bleachers. All will operate cashless, but a cash-to-card machine is available as well. Bringing your own food and/or beverages to camp is permitted.

Fan activities: The Patriots will offer various fan activities around the practice area. For further information, please take a look at this map. Participants of physical and interactive activities will not have to fill out any waiver forms beforehand. Signage will be present to make them aware of the team’s terms and conditions.

Visitors with disabilities: As noted above, ADA parking lots can be found in Lot 22; there are signs leading there. Seating at the facility will be available in all the bleacher sections, located on the western end of the practice fields. For more information, call 508-384-9191.

Prohibited items: The following is a list of things you better leave in your car if you want to watch the Patriots practice: all animals except service animals assisting those with disabilities (leave them at home, not in your car), alcoholic beverages, beach balls, bullhorns and air horns, coolers, fireworks or pyrotechnics, flag poles and tripods longer than 2 feet (shorter ones will be allowed), helium balloons, illegal drugs or any other illegal substance, laser pens, noise makers, video cameras, weapons of any kind (including knives), unmanned aircraft systems, remotely controlled model aircraft, drones, selfie sticks. Additionally, any other items deemed inappropriate by stadium management are prohibited.

Giving back: The Patriots encourage visitors to donate blood. The Kraft Family Blood Mobile will be present on site Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27 from 8 a.m. ET to 2:30 p.m. ET.

In what has become a training camp tradition in New England, players will not wear names on their jerseys during training camp — only numbers. Therefore, in order to know who made a play, you need to know each player’s number (or at least have them printed out with you). To find the current roster as well as the up-to-date jersey numbers take a look at patriots.com/team/roster.

One distinction can easily be made, though: the Patriots’ offense will once again wear white jerseys, while the defense will wear blue ones. Quarterbacks and players not to be touched will be in red.

Rookie players will again wear numbers in the 50s and 60s relative to their draft status. First-round pick Christian Gonzalez will don No. 50, followed by second-rounder Keion White with No. 51, and so on.

The Patriots currently have two players on their active/physically unable to perform list (PUP):

OG Michael Onwenu

S Cody Davis

In addition, two players find themselves on the active/non-football injury or illness list for now (NFI):

OT Calvin Anderson

LB DaMarcus Mitchell

All players on PUP/NFI can be activated off the respective injury lists at any time moving forward. If such a move does not happen by final roster cutdowns on August 29, however, the players still remaining on the the active/PUP/NFI lists will transfer to reserve/PUP/NFI; they will no longer count against the 53-man roster but could come back as early as Week 5 of the regular season.

There will be multiple position battles throughout training camp, but the most intriguing from the current perspective are the following.

Wide receiver (Tyquan Thornton vs. Kendrick Bourne): As things stand right now, both Thornton and Bourne should be expected to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster this fall. That said, there is a possibility that the youngster pushes the veteran for playing time (and maybe even off the team altogether). Thornton does offer a different skillset, but if he has a successful camp and preseason the team might opt to give him more opportunities as a starter-level option alongside the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker.

Offensive tackle (Trent Brown vs. Riley Reiff vs. Calvin Anderson): At this point in time and for a lack of better alternatives, all three veterans should be considered locks to make the 53-man roster. That does not mean there will be no competition among them: there are two starting spots available between the trio.

Interior offensive line (James Ferentz vs. Kody Russey vs. Bill Murray vs. Chasen Hines vs. Atonio Mafi): At the moment, the Patriots have four roster locks along their interior offensive line; barring any injuries, David Andrews, Cole Strange, Michael Onwenu and Jake Andrews (plus OT/G Sidy Sow) will all be on the team this fall. This means that the other five players — who are bundled together here given the way New England traditionally trains its interior personnel — will have to battle for what might be no more than two spots on the 53-man team plus an additional few on the practice squad.

Slot cornerback (Jonathan Jones vs. Marcus Jones vs. Myles Bryant vs. Jalen Mills): In case Jack Jones earns a starting spot on the perimeter, Jonathan Jones would likely take over as the top slot cornerback. This, in turn, would create a trickle-down effect with Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant and Jalen Mills all possibly impacted. It will be on them to prove themselves worthy of regular playing time, even in case the elder Jones returns to guard the slot.

Safety (Adrian Phillips vs. Jabrill Peppers): Both Phillips and Peppers will be on the Patriots’ roster this season, but it remains to be seen just how big their respective roles will be. Last year, Phillips clearly out-snapped Peppers; with the latter showing plenty of promise during the offseason, though, and now having a year of experience in the system, it would not be all that surprising if he found a way to steal some snaps from his teammate.

Place kicker (Chad Ryland vs. Nick Folk): The Patriots invested a fourth-round selection in Ryland this draft, suggesting that he will make the team over veteran Nick Folk. That being said, if the incumbent has a good camp he might just be able to stick around via the practice squad and possibly even see some action as a game-day elevatee.

Punter (Bryce Baringer vs. Corliss Waitman): With Jake Bailey off the team, the Patriots brought in two punters this offseason. Waitman was signed in free agency, with Baringer selected in the sixth round of the draft. Based on his upside, the rookie should have the inside track but the veteran did look solid during spring practices as well. This should be one intense mano a mano.

Special teams (Jourdan Heilig vs DaMarcus Mitchell): The undrafted rookie Heilig will not just compete against the other depth players at his own position, but also second-year man DaMarcus Mitchell. Last year, Mitchell made the team as an UDFA through his special teams contributions; this year, Heilig is trying to follow that same path — one that likely leads to a training camp clash between the rookie linebacker and the sophomore edge defender.

In order to read more on the other position battles, please make sure to check out the Pats Pulpit training camp section.

Aug. 10: Preseason Week 1 vs. Houston Texans (7 p.m. ET). The Patriots will welcome Bill O’Brien’s former team to Gillette Stadium for their preseason opener. It will also allow them an up-close look on second overall draft pick C.J. Stroud.

Aug. 19: Preseason Week 2 at Green Bay Packers (8 p.m. ET). Following a series of joint practices with the Packers, the two teams will meet at Lambeau Field. Cornerback Jack Jones might miss at least some time this week because he is due in court in Boston on Aug. 18 following a recent arrest.

Aug. 26: Preseason Week 3 at Tennessee Titans (8:15 p.m. ET). The Patriots will travel to Tennessee in late August. Not only will they take on Mike Vrabel’s club in the preseason finale, they also will share the practice fields leading into the game.

Aug. 29: Roster cuts from 90 to 53. As opposed to the last few years, there will be only one wave of roster cuts this time around. Teams need to go from a maximum of 90 players to 53 by August 29 at 4 p.m. ET. Players can be moved off the roster by being waived, traded, or moved to an injury reserve list.

Aug. 30: Practice squad establishment. The first practice squad for the 2023 season can be built following cutdowns. The league opted to keep the increased practice squad sizes it originally established during the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning that clubs can send up to 16 players to their developmental rosters.

Aug. 30: Injured reserve return window opens. Players sent to injured reserve or the reserve/non-football injury list ahead of 4 p.m. ET on August 30 will not be eligible to return during the 2023 season. Those sent there afterwards, however, can be brought back. Players have to sit out four games before being allowed to be activated again.

Sep. 10: Regular season Week 1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET). The Patriots will not just welcome to reigning NFC champions to Gillette Stadium to kick off the regular season in a highly-anticipated matchup, they also will honor long-time starting quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement this offseason.

