The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series concludes with the finalists.

Depth chart

The Patriots’ kicking game operation obviously features several players on the coverage, return, protection and blocking squads. As far as the specialists themselves are concerned, however, there are six currently on the roster:

K Chad Ryland (62*): 23 | Signed through 2026 | Roster breakdown

K Nick Folk (6): 38 | Signed through 2023 | Roster breakdown

P Bryce Baringer (59*): 24 | Signed through 2026 | Roster breakdown

P Corliss Waitman (15): 28 | Signed through 2023 | Roster breakdown

LS Joe Cardona (49): 31 | Signed through 2026

LS Tucker Addington (46): 26 | Signed through 2024 | Roster breakdown

The Patriots’ depth chart sits at two deep at each of the three specialist positions, meaning that only half of the players currently under contract will end up on the 53-man roster.

At kicker and punter, the Patriots brought in a pair of draft picks to compete for those jobs. Fourth-rounder Chad Ryland will take on veteran Nick Folk for the place kicking duties, while sixth-rounder Bryce Baringer will compete with free agency addition Corliss Waitman for the punting gig.

The long snapper position, meanwhile, is in the able hands of Joe Cardona. The veteran, who signed a four-year contract extension this offseason, will be on the team come this fall barring any injuries; Tucker Addington projects as a camp body.

Camp competitions

Chad Ryland vs. Nick Folk: The Patriots invested a fourth-round selection in Ryland this draft, suggesting that he will make the team over veteran Nick Folk. That being said, if the incumbent has a good camp he might just be able to stick around via the practice squad and possibly even see some action as a game-day elevatee.

Bryce Baringer vs. Corliss Waitman: With Jake Bailey off the team, the Patriots brought in two punters this offseason. Waitman was signed in free agency, with Baringer selected in the sixth round of the draft. Based on his upside, the rookie should have the inside track but the veteran did look solid during spring practices as well. This should be one intense mano a mano.

Stories to watch

What will the rookies look like? New England made some big investments in its kicking game this offseason, and the hope is that both Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer will bring some long-term stability to their respective positions. Before doing that, however, they first have to go out and prove themselves in a competitive NFL setting for the first time ever.

Is Joe Cardona fully recovered from his season-ending foot injury? The Patriots’ long-time long snapper had to spend the final three weeks of the regular season on injured reserve because of a foot issue. The team obviously feels quite confident in his outlook given that it made him the league’s highest-paid player at the position in March, but the first few practices of the summer might give us a clearer look whether there is some rust to be shaken off.

How confident do you feel about the Patriots’ special teams heading into this year’s camp? Will the group bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season? How will the rookies perform? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.