‘The time for excuses is up’ for the Patriots, says Matthew Slater

For almost two decades, the New England Patriots were the head of the class in the NFL. They won six Super Bowls, dominated their division, and established a dynasty the likes of the league has not seen before.

As they head into their 2023 training camp, however, they find themselves in a bit of a lull. The team has finished below .500 and outside of the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, and has not won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII in February 2019 — four years ago, which is an eternity in pro football.

Since that victory, the team has experienced considerable turnover. Its roster, coaching staff and front office all have seen significant departures.

Franchise cornerstones Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Dont’a Hightower and Devin McCourty are no longer with the team. Neither are long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels or director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

For one of the few players still around from that golden era of Patriots football, those changes have had a clear impact on the club. Now heading into Year 4 of the post-Tom Brady era, however, Matthew Slater said that it is time for the team to get its act together again and return to past success.

“I do think we’re still forging [our identity] a bit,” Slater told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. “Obviously, we’ve gone through a seismic change and that’s no mystery to anyone. A big part of the reason that we had continuity and stability — that changed in the last few years.

“So, I think we have to reach within ourselves, and find out, what are the core principles we’re going to adhere to no matter who’s on the team, no matter what the situation, no matter what our record is, no matter what the circumstances may be. I’d like to think that hard work, commitment, selflessness, all those things, still exist within our organization. We’re just doing it with different guys, and sometimes that takes time.”

Slater went on to explain that a focus on the end result often tends to overshadow the process to get to that point. As far as the Patriots of the recent past are concerned, he sees a team that is in the middle of that right now and hopefully able to take the lessons it learned from the ups and downs experienced the last three seasons.

Given the recent drought as far as playoff success is concerned, Slater also notes some urgency. The goal is to win, and that does not change regardless of circumstances.

“The expectation here is for us to be winners and to be competitive every year,” he said. “For those of us who have been here for any amount of time, we have not enjoyed this past couple of seasons. It hasn’t been fun for us.

“Football is a lot more fun when you’re winning, and that’s no mystery. I think everybody in that locker room wants to win, but we’ve got to be willing to do what it takes to win. Because everybody in the league wants to win, but everybody’s not willing to do what it takes. So, we have to find ways to do the little things that will give us an opportunity to be competitive on game days.”

Fellow team captain David Andrews, who took the podium right before Slater’s 23-minute interview marathon, shared the same message.

“We’re competitive,” New England’s starting center said. “You don’t want to be sitting there watching people win. You don’t want to go in here on Sunday and have to deal with losing. At the end of the day, you play the game to win, and if you don’t, it’s not fun. Winning is fun. That’s what makes this game fun. So that’s what we’re going to try to do. That’s what you do all this for. That’s what you work all year for.”

For Slater, it all comes down some of the key ingredients that made the Patriots’ dynasty work in the first place — from commitment, to building positive habits, to an attention to detail. Whether that approach will eventually lead to success remains to be seen, but the 37-year-old minced no words when talking where the team currently stands.

The longest-tenured player on the team’s roster made it clear that there is no more room for any excuses. Now, it’s about putting the work in, and hopefully seeing results.

While Slater was asked about the kicking game in particular — a unit that gave up three return touchdowns in 2022 and was a weakness for much of the year — it is not hard to see a message to the entire team.

“Winning and success doesn’t just happen,” Slater said. “There’s 17 regular season games. You’re not just going to show up and decide, ‘Hey, we’re going to play winning football today.’ Or, ‘We’re going to be successful in the kicking game.’ It’s the attention to detail in the meetings. It’s the way you practice. It’s getting on the same page as a core, and executing throughout the season, throughout training camp.

“Coach always says that practice execution becomes game reality. So, it’s going to start with us being better in practice, being better in the meeting room. And then, when our moment comes, we have to execute. I think the time for excuses is up. We’ve had enough excuses the last couple of seasons. It’s time for us to put up or shut up.”