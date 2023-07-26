New England Patriots links 7/26/23 - Hot roster battles: Which WRs will gain separation?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending practice.
- Press Conferences: Matthew Slater - Ja’Whaun Bentley - David Andrews - Bill Belichick.
- Patriots Unfiltered 7/25: Previewing training camp, What to expect, roster battles and More. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots training camp 2023 preview: Bold predictions, breakout players and cut candidates.
- Dakota Randall reports the Patriots had near-perfect attendance for Day 1 of Training Camp. Only three players were absent: Cody Davis, Mike Onwenu and Calvin Anderson.
- Chad Finn suggests we forget about last year and believe in Mac Jones as the Patriots’ answer at quarterback. “It was a rough year, sure, but it’s far too early to give up on Mac Jones.” /Amen!
- Mike Kadlick picks out the top 10 things to watch for at Patriots 2023 training camp. 10: Jerod Mayo and Joe Judge’s roles.
- Alex Barth gives us 5 ways to watch Training Camp like a pro.
- Phil Perry identifies the hottest position battles set to be waged at Patriots training camp.
- CBS Boston emphasizes the position battles to watch throughout Patriots training camp.
- Mike Reiss tells us how Bill O’Brien will fix the offense and get Mac Jones back on track.
- Michael Hurley explains why everybody has it wrong with Mac Jones. “... his entire career is more or less riding on the performance he puts forth in the coming season.”
- Alex Barth highlights Patriots captains sharing how they’ve seen Mac Jones change heading into his 3rd season.
- Mike Kadlick gives us his take on the quarterback room heading into the season.
- Andrew Callahan finishes his countdown of the seven biggest questions leading up to training camp. No. 1: What will Bill O’Brien’s offense look like?
- Phil Perry writes ‘fiery’ Adrian Klemm has no issues holding his players accountable as the new OL coach.
- Mark Daniels thumbnails six Pats’ rookies who could make an immediate impact this season.
- Matt Couture (BellyUpSports) Patriots 53-man roster projection.
- Zack Cox puts together a 53-man roster projection: Who’s on the bubble entering camp? Cutdown day is Aug. 29.
- Michael Hurley highlights Bill Belichick downplaying the competitiveness of camp practices without full pads.
- Andrew Callahan hears from Bill Belichick on why the Patriots extended DeVante Parker, Ja’Whaun Bentley.
- Mark Daniels notes Ja’Whaun Bentley took it upon himself to step up and deliver a message to the 90-man roster.
- Karen Guregian reports Matthew Slater plans on supporting Jack Jones, not abandoning him after gun charges.
- Keagan Stiefel sees the Patriots in a familiar, unenviable spot with upcoming free agents: Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche and Michael Onwenu all need to be paid.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph open the Patriots mailbag to discuss realistic expectations for Mac Jones, the 2023 Patriots rookie class and Matthew Judon potentially retiring as a Patriot. (43 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Matthew Slater: No more excuses, it’s put up or shut up time.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick recalls his early years, with six preseason games and three preseason scrimmages.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) NFL training camp: Ten most intriguing position battles to track in 2023. No Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The PFT top ten coaches for 2023. No. 3 Bill Belichick. /How is Mike Tomlin 2nd?
- Christian Gonzales (NFL.com) Top 100 Players of 2023: Nos. 100-91 - Nos. 90-81. No Pats yet.
- Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) Top 10 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2023. No. 7 Christian Gonzalez.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team. Christian Gonzalez included.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking all eight NFL divisions by 2023 QBs. AFC East 3rd.
- Staff (ESPN) Highest-paid NFL players: Tracking most money guaranteed, per year at every position.
- Lindsey Thiry (ESPN) Chargers pay Justin Herbert $262.5 million, now the pressure’s really on.
Loading comments...