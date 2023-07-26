 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 7/26/23 - Hot roster battles: Which WRs will gain separation?

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
  • Andrew Callahan’s Patriots training camp 2023 preview: Bold predictions, breakout players and cut candidates.
  • Dakota Randall reports the Patriots had near-perfect attendance for Day 1 of Training Camp. Only three players were absent: Cody Davis, Mike Onwenu and Calvin Anderson.
  • Chad Finn suggests we forget about last year and believe in Mac Jones as the Patriots’ answer at quarterback. “It was a rough year, sure, but it’s far too early to give up on Mac Jones.” /Amen!
  • Mike Kadlick picks out the top 10 things to watch for at Patriots 2023 training camp. 10: Jerod Mayo and Joe Judge’s roles.
  • Alex Barth gives us 5 ways to watch Training Camp like a pro.
  • Phil Perry identifies the hottest position battles set to be waged at Patriots training camp.
  • CBS Boston emphasizes the position battles to watch throughout Patriots training camp.
  • Mike Reiss tells us how Bill O’Brien will fix the offense and get Mac Jones back on track.
  • Michael Hurley explains why everybody has it wrong with Mac Jones. “... his entire career is more or less riding on the performance he puts forth in the coming season.”
  • Alex Barth highlights Patriots captains sharing how they’ve seen Mac Jones change heading into his 3rd season.
  • Mike Kadlick gives us his take on the quarterback room heading into the season.
  • Andrew Callahan finishes his countdown of the seven biggest questions leading up to training camp. No. 1: What will Bill O’Brien’s offense look like?
  • Phil Perry writes ‘fiery’ Adrian Klemm has no issues holding his players accountable as the new OL coach.
  • Mark Daniels thumbnails six Pats’ rookies who could make an immediate impact this season.
  • Matt Couture (BellyUpSports) Patriots 53-man roster projection.
  • Zack Cox puts together a 53-man roster projection: Who’s on the bubble entering camp? Cutdown day is Aug. 29.
  • Michael Hurley highlights Bill Belichick downplaying the competitiveness of camp practices without full pads.
  • Andrew Callahan hears from Bill Belichick on why the Patriots extended DeVante Parker, Ja’Whaun Bentley.
  • Mark Daniels notes Ja’Whaun Bentley took it upon himself to step up and deliver a message to the 90-man roster.
  • Karen Guregian reports Matthew Slater plans on supporting Jack Jones, not abandoning him after gun charges.
  • Keagan Stiefel sees the Patriots in a familiar, unenviable spot with upcoming free agents: Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche and Michael Onwenu all need to be paid.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph open the Patriots mailbag to discuss realistic expectations for Mac Jones, the 2023 Patriots rookie class and Matthew Judon potentially retiring as a Patriot. (43 min.)

