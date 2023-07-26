The time has finally arrived. With free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program all in the books, it is time for some real football again: the New England Patriots will open their training camp this week.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with second-year safety Brad Hawkins.

Hard facts

Name: Brad Hawkins

Position: Safety/Defensive back

Opening day age: 25 (7/26/1998)

Size: 6’1”, 221 lbs

Jersey number: 29

Contract status: Signed through 2023 (2024 ERFA)

Experience

Playing wide receiver and defensive back in high school, Hawkins entered the college level as a three-star recruit. He joined the University of Michigan, and over the next five seasons developed into a dependable member of the Wolverines’ secondary and special teams operation. Playing a school-record 56 games with 31 starts, he registered a combined 178 tackles as well as a pair of forced fumbles.

His stint in the Big Ten did not translate to any NFL success so far, however. He went undrafted and between stints in Atlanta and New England has yet to appear in any games outside of preseason.

2022 review

Stats: N/A

Season recap: Coming off his best season at Michigan, Hawkins did not get invited to the NFL Scouting Combine but was able to showcase his talents at the East-West Shrine Bowl. That did not translate to him hearing his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he still ended up signing a pro contract shortly thereafter: the Falcons picked him up as a rookie free agent after the draft.

He did participate in Atlanta’s rookie minicamp as well as organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, but did not last long. Just two months after first joining the team, he was cut.

Hawkins remained on the open market for one month before being picked up by the Patriots. The team trained him as a rotational defensive back and five-unit special teamer over the summer, and he ended up seeing considerable snaps in preseason: he played 118 on defense and 26 in the kicking game, registering six and one tackles, respectively.

Despite his heavy involvement, the Patriots decided to release Hawkins before the roster cutdown deadline. They eventually brought him back via the practice squad, and he remained there for the remainder of the year without seeing any game action.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? In his first preseason with the Patriots, Hawkins played a similar role to the one he held at Michigan. He not only worked as a rotational safety primarily closer to the box, but also saw regular opportunities on special teams. While he will likely not earn a starter-level role on the defensive side of the ball early on in his career, his kicking game experience might help him get onto the field.

What is his growth potential? Hawkins’ lack of high-end athleticism and inconsistent read-and-react skills will likely prevent him from ever becoming a starting-caliber player at the safety position. That being said, he can have value as a backup defensive back with a primary focus on the kicking game.

Does he have positional versatility? The Patriots were not afraid to give Hawkins multiple assignments during his first three games with the team. In the 2022 preseason, they used him as a box safety first and foremost (64 snaps; 54.2%) but also moved him deep (22; 18.6%), into the slot (14; 11.9%), up to the defensive line (11; 9.3%), and even split out wide on occasion (7; 5.9%). Additionally, he was used as a five-unit special teamer who split his 26 snaps between the kickoff return (7; 26.9%), punt return (5; 19.2%), punt coverage (5; 19.2%), field goal/extra point block (5; 19.2%), and kickoff coverage squads (4; 15.4%).

What is his salary cap situation? After the end of the 2022 season, Hawkins signed a one-year reserve/futures deal to stay with the Patriots. The pact is pretty straight-forward in its structure: it consists entirely of a $750,000 base salary that also functions as the cap number, and does not include any guarantees or additional bonuses. Given that his salary cap hit does not qualify for Top-51 status, Hawkins currently does not count against New England’s cap.

How safe is his roster spot? Considering that Hawkins is near the bottom of the safety depth chart at the moment, he is facing an uphill battle to make the team. With Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers and Adrian Phillips all safe bets to make it, and with Jalen Mills and Joshuah Bledsoe the next options behind them, he will need a tremendous summer on both defense and special teams to end up on the 53-man team. That being said, the practice squad again appears to be a realistic destination.

One-sentence projection: Hawkins will again not be able to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster out of training camp, but make the move to the practice squad as an emergency option at the safety position.

What do you think about Brad Hawkins heading into the 2023 season? Will he factor into the safety equation? Will he make the practice squad? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.