Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Defense leaves its mark on Day 1

As Bill Belichick explained Tuesday, the opening days of training camp are a continuation of the spring due to the lack of pads and contact. As the New England Patriots opened training camp on the back fields of Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, that was the case.

While there was plenty of special teams and conditioning work, there were some notable takeaways on Day 1. Let’s break them down.

Attendance

Absent: OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu

Takeaways

Low Red Zone: In typical fashion, the Patriots opened camp by working in the low red zone. And with no pads, it was a pass-happy practice. While it was expected, it was notable due to their offensive struggles in that area last season — ranking last in red zone efficiency.

“Trying to get better in the red zone is a big emphasis every year,” Mac Jones said after practice. “Since I've been there we've always started down there and I know Coach Belichick has always done that. I think it’s really smart because at the end of the day a lot of defenses let you get down there and then they want to shut you down.”

Defensive deflections: Speaking of defenses shutting it down in the red zone, New England’s defense gave the offense some fits on Wednesday. There were plenty of deflections and broken up passes, while Jones’ first pass in a 7-on-7 drill was picked off by Kyle Dugger. There were some wins for the offense and things are stacked against them in that area, but the defense left its mark early on.

Busy Montgomery: Just like he did last summer and during the spring, Ty Montgomery was busy as a pass catcher. Now listed as a wide receiver on the team’s roster, Montgomery caught a handful on touchdowns during the low red-zone period. In one session, he scored on a pick/flat combo, then went up and over Marte Mapu to haul in another contested score. He again seems primed to carve out a role for himself early on.

Helpful Henry: Beyond Montgomery, Hunter Henry had him some nice moments for the offense. He hauled in two touchdowns from Mac Jones, one where he beat first-round rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez at the top of the route along the back of the end zone. Henry looks like he’ll be a favorite target of Jones this season.

Brown Back: After appearing just once this spring, Trent Brown was on the field for the Patriots to open camp and immediately took back his spot at left tackle. With him holding down Jones’ blindside, Riley Reiff got first crack opposite of him. Defensive-tackle-turned-guard Bill Murray was first up to replace Michael Onwenu at right guard.

Bill the Teacher: Matthew Slater explained on Tuesday that Bill Belichick is one of the “very few remaining good teachers in the game of football.” That was on display on Wednesday as Belichick spent a fair share of time coaching up the returners — specifically Demario Douglas — in the art of fielding punts.

Other notes:

JuJu Smith-Schuster was a crowd favorite on day one. Him and Kendrick Bourne combine for quite the energetic receiver pair.

Rookie Christian Gonzalez was again thrown right into the mix on defense. He was beat by Henry once, but had a few strong defensive reps passing off routes.

Rookie kicker Chad Ryland took the award for first player on the field Wednesday. He was joined after by fellow rookie Bryce Baringer.

Cody Davis (PUP) watched practice in street clothes with a compression leg sleeve. Michael Onwenu (PUP) also appeared to watch the end of practice.

The Patriots will be back on the practice fields on Thursday for Day 2 of training camp. The session is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, with doors set to open at 8.