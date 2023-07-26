It is no secret that the New England Patriots’ 2022 offense was a mess. There were several issues that contributed to this, but one of the biggest was an erosion of trust within the operation — one that did not get fixed during the season.

Fast forward to the start of this year’s training camp, and rebuilding that trust appears to be of the utmost importance for players and coaches alike. In fact, according to quarterback Mac Jones, trust is the theme of camp for the unit this summer.

“I’m definitely self-motivated, and all those things come from within,” Jones told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “Just trying to be the best version of myself, and I hope my teammates can see that I’m going to just grind it out. Hopefully, I can bring a lot of people along with me.

“That’s the big thing: you’re the quarterback, and at the end of the day — when we’re on that field — they have to feel confident in me and I need to feel confident in them. That’s built through trust. The big word for this training camp is trust.”

Coming off an encouraging rookie season, expectations were high for Jones last year. However, he never quite seemed to get on the same page with assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who took over the offense following the departure of long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels.

As a consequence, the Patriots made some personnel changes this offseason. Patricia was not retained, while Judge was moved to different assignments; listed as assistant head coach by the team, he spent considerable time working with the special teams unit during the first training camp practice of the summer. To replace the pair, the team hired Bill O’Brien as its official offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

With O’Brien now running the show, the hope is that Jones and the rest of the unit can find the trust was missing last season. The third-year passer knows, however, that that will not happen overnight.

“That’s going to come through trial and error,” he said. “It’s going to come through good and bad. It’s not always going to be great. Just having that positive mindset, and staying the course, and running my race, and bringing people along with me.”

From an on-field perspective, Jones is the most prominent piece within the Patriots’ offensive puzzle.

As he pointed out on Wednesday, though, the personnel around him is no less important. And while there were questions about the group throughout the offseason — calls to acquire free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were a constant from fans and media alike — the quarterback once again expressed his confidence in the group.

“We definitely have great depth and we’ll work together to talk about the routes and what we like and what we don’t like,” he said. “We got some guys who played a lot of snaps in the NFL in the receiver room. Just try to learn from them, really, and talk and see not only how I see it but also, at the end of the day, how they see it. That’s important, too. That comes through film, and just talk in the locker room and watching it out here on the practice field.”