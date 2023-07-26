Patriots ‘exhausted our options’ in unsuccessful DeAndre Hopkins pursuit, claims Matt Groh

For most of the offseason, the New England Patriots had been linked to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

First, they were seen as a potential landing spot in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. When no such move materialized and they released him, they were expected to be among the clubs going after him in free agency.

The Patriots did just that, even bringing him in for a free agency visit and offering him a contract. Despite the team’s interest in him, Hopkins eventually ended up taking his talent to Tennessee. He officially signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans earlier this week.

Publicly, New England remained quiet on the matter throughout. The team kicking off its training camp this week, however, granted media access to the Patriots’ decision makers again. The unsuccessful pursuit of Hopkins naturally came up as well.

“It’s like the hundreds of other players we deal with through the course of the year,” said head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday. “We have so many roster spots, some sign here and some sign somewhere else. When there is an agreement, there is an agreement. When there is not, there are 31 other teams.”

Belichick’s club was one of two bringing Hopkins in for a visit. While it reportedly went well and led to the aforementioned contract offer being extended, the structure of the deal versus the one offered by Tennessee was a point of contention for the wideout.

The Patriots reportedly were “not in the same ballpark,” in part because they tied a significantly bigger part of the deal to incentives. The Titans, meanwhile, were willing to pay Hopkins straight away.

For director of player personnel Matt Groh, the team still did what it could — or at least what it was willing to do.

“We explore every option that’s out there,” Groh told reporters on Wednesday. “DeAndre became available pretty early on in the spring. Obviously, there were reports even before he was released. We spent time working on it. We exhausted every option. Had him in here, talked to him. ...

“But everybody’s got a chance to get in it right now. You look at the salary cap, basically everybody can make anything work right now. You just move some things around and get creative. I know we were one of the teams mentioned that was most prevalent, but we exhausted our options and did what we thought made the most sense.”

Despite Hopkins now being a Titan, New England will get an up-close at him this summer. The two teams, after all, are scheduled to hold join practices ahead of their preseason meeting in late August.

As for the Patriots themselves, they will have to work with what they have available. Quarterback Mac Jones, who also met with the media following Wednesday’s training camp practice, does not see any issue with that.

“DeAndre is a great player, and I know he’s going to do great down there,” he said. “For us, I think we have a great group. What we’re trying to do is mold together. I think we have great tight ends, receivers and backs.”