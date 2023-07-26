After a bad year in 2022 from the offensive tackle position, the New England Patriots chose not to invest in the group through the top of the free agent market or draft. Instead, they brought in several cheaper veterans to attempt to patch their holes.

With questions still remaining around the position entering the summer, there may not be a bigger X-factor on the team than Trent Brown. A locked-in Brown at one tackle spot would go a long way for New England’s offense, while the opposite could lead to disaster.

The spring seemed to hint at the latter, as Brown was absent from OTAs and then missed the first day of mandatory minicamp. When he returned, he was severely limited. But, as the page turns to summer, the 30-year-old looks ready to go and is hopeful to again play in all of New England’s games like he did last season.

“Took the same approach to the offseason so that I could be available and here for my team,” Brown told reporters on Wednesday.

As Bill Belichick noted Tuesday, Brown was one of several players to report early for the summer. During the first day of camp, he was thrown back into his usual left tackle spot and handled a regular workload.

“I feel good. I feel like I’m ready to go,” Brown said. “Another whole season, hopefully stack some more wins together, but take it day by day.”

In order to help stack those wins together in 2023, New England remodeled its offensive coaching staff. That also included a change for the offensive line, with Adrian Klemm being brought in to lead the room.

“It’s been lovely,” Brown said of working with his new position coach. “He brings a new, younger attitude to the offensive line position. Changes some things that we do individually as a position group. I think that it will feel well for us as individuals and as a whole.”

Klemm brings a unique point of view to the offensive line room as a former player himself, who also spent five years in New England. So far, Brown has appreciated that perspective.

“I think it definitely goes a long way just because he actually understands what actually goes on out there in between those lines.” he said. “It’s one thing for someone to hold a clicker or a marker in the class room, but someone who’s actually played they understand both sides.”

Beyond Klemm, the headline for the coaching staff was bringing back Bill O’Brien as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“I love his attitude. I think he speaks language that will get everyone fired up and excited to play ball,” Brown said of O’Brien. “He just brings excitement and energy to the room, to the whole building honestly. I love him.”

O’Brien’s energy and passion of the field are well-documented, even earning him the nickname “Teapot” due to his occasional high temper.

“I did, I can see that, though,” Brown said with a laugh if asked if he’s heard of the nickname. “I love it. I think that’s needed. I think that’s necessary.”

Beyond the newfound energy in the building, the combination of O’Brien and Klemm should produce better on-field results. Their lives will be even easier if they have Brown manning Mac Jones’ blindside throughout the season.

“I think [the fans] can expect to see traditional Patriot football,” Brown said. “[Bill O’Brien’s] bringing that attitude back and guys are just excited to play for him and each other.”