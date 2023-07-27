New England Patriots links 7/27/23 - Day 1 recap: Red zone, defense rules; ‘Good mojo’ on offense

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 1 Blogservations: Mac, offense look for ‘fresh start’; More.
- Evan Lazar breaks down the ‘good mojo’ from the first day of Pats camp for Mac Jones and the offense, which is readying for a summer-long battle with New England’s stout defense.
- Mike Dussault spotlights Kyle Dugger who kicked off training camp with one of the day’s most notable plays, now searching for consistency as free agency approaches next offseason.
- Press Conferences: Matt Groh - Mac Jones - Trent Brown - DeVante Parker - Kyle Dugger - Adrian Phillips - Christian Barmore.
- Evan Lazar and Tamara Brown recap the first day of the Patriots 2023 Training Camp. (1 min. video)
- Sights and Sounds: Day 1 of Training Camp. (1 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss cleans up the notebook from Day 1 of Training Camp. 1. Ty Montgomery. That’s the answer to the question of “Who made an impression on you that perhaps you weren’t expecting on Day 1?” Good hands (4 catches) and precise routes in the low red zone.
- Tom E. Curran shares his Day 1 training camp observations: There was very good energy from the offensive skill players; Joe Judge still appears to be taking the lead in running special teams; More.
- Mike Kadlick’s Training camp notebook, Day 1: Secondary shows out in red zone heavy session.
- Chris Mason gives us 10 takeaways from the first training camp practice. 1. Defense rules the day. 2. Wednesday was all red zone work, which was a fascinating starting point.
- Alex Barth’s training camp notebook: 1. Situational football.
- Matt Dolloff thumbnails 11 Patriots who stood out on day 1, beginning with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- Bill Burt identifies five (really six) Patriots to watch closely at camp.
- Mike Reiss gives us the top takeaways from the first day of camp. (1.35 min. video)
- Phil Perry states Mac Jones is the clear-cut Patriots starter. After just one camp practice, it’s abundantly clear how the team plans to proceed at the QB position.
- Karen Guregian points out how Mac Jones needs to find his groove in the Red Zone, which is where the Patriots spent a boatload of time on Day 1.
- Mark Daniels sees a more confident and dialed-in Mac Jones.
- WEEI explains how ‘trust‘ might be the key for Mac Jones and the Patriots.
- Keagan Stiefel observes the Patriots’ (rather large) group of young wide receivers has left a positive impact in the early days of training camp.
- Kevin Stone (NEFootballJournal) JuJu brings the juice in first practice with the Patriots.
- Keagan Stiefel finds Christian Barmore turning the page after an injury-riddled season. “That’s in the past. ... My goal is to stay consistent, take advantage of every day. Don’t let up. Keep grinding. … I’m just focusing on what I have to do to help my team.”
- Dakota Randall spotlights Jack Jones’ first practice since his arrest in early June. Jones was a full participant during practice but spent the bulk of the session with the second-team defense.
- Keagan Stiefel notes Kyle Dugger says he’s ‘happy to see’ the team’s offensive changes.
- Zack Cox hears from Trent Brown on why he ‘loves’ Bill O’Brien and the Patriots’ offensive direction.
- Keagan Stiefel relays Adrian Phillips with some blunt advice to special teams hopefuls.
- Phil Perry’s training camp stock watch: Trent Brown appears to have made great strides since minicamp.
- Alex Barth relays Matt Groh on how the Patriots front office defines a ‘No. 1 wide receiver’.
- Mike Kadlick mentions the Patriots are reportedly setting up a visit with free agent running back Dalvin Cook.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Hunter Henry was one of our best in the offseason program.
- Albert Breer (SI) Why Bill Belichick isn’t on the hot seat with the Patriots.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones on Bill Belichick: I think we’re good.
- Conor Orr (SI) NFL Power Rankings: Where every team stands going into training camp. No. 14 New England Patriots: My favorite team to make a massive turnaround this year, the Patriots come into 2023 with almost no expectations but fertile ground for success.
- Brian Baldinger (NFL.com) Top 10 cornerbacks entering the 2023 NFL season. No Pats.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Dalvin Cook landing spots: Ex-Vikings Pro Bowl RB flying to New York to visit Jets after Aaron Rodgers pay cut.
- Natalie Miller (TouchdownWire) NFL Award predictions: Most Valuable Player - Defensive Rookie of the Year - Offensive Rookie of the Year.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Nick Sirianni: Matt Patricia has been an excellent resource for me.
