Kyle Dugger has been a valuable member of the New England Patriots secondary ever since his arrival in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His role is only expected to evolve this season, and with long-time starting safety Devin McCourty now retired.

Beyond 2023, however, Dugger’s future is uncertain. His rookie contract, after all, will expire after the season and he is scheduled to enter unrestricted free agency in March.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old is not concerned about what happens further down the line.

“I’d love to play ball here,” he said when asked about his contract situation following Wednesday’s training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. “As far as everything else, I kind of leave that to my agent. I’m just focused on playing ball while I’m here.”

Play ball Dugger most certainly did. The Patriots’ first practice of the summer already saw him continue the big-play ways he established over the last three seasons.

The Lenoir-Rhyne product intercepted the first pass from starting quarterback Mac Jones in competitive team drills, getting his hands on a red zone throw intended for tight end Mike Gesicki. After practice, Dugger spoke about how his fundamentals helped him come away with the turnover.

“It was just kind of going to the fundamentals as far as staying in my leverage, realizing where the player was and getting a good break underneath, and then being able to get my eyes back inside,” he explained. “Just doing the fundamentals right.”

Dugger making his presence felt is nothing new, but it was still a positive to see him start off on a high note. That said, he is aware that there is plenty of room for growth.

“It is always a good thing to start fast,” said Dugger. “Really, it’s more about putting things together, stringing things together. The next play, I kind of had a mental error and things like that can’t happen. That’s more important, being consistent. It’s always good, but you have to be able to move on to the next play and be consistent. ...

“Not having those drops of focus in play. Just being the same all game, all practice, and just continuing to communicate, and work that communication with my teammates, and even over-communicate on the field, and things like that. It’s definitely something I have to continue to build.”

With the aforementioned Devin McCourty off to retirement, the Patriots will be counting on Dugger to step up as a consistent contributor and key communicator in the secondary. If the earliest portions of training camp are any indication, he appears to be well on his way to doing all that.