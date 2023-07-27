The New England Patriots are clearly “on to 2023.” With free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program in the rear-view mirror, it is time for training camp. The event was kicked off in late July and give players a chance to showcase themselves.

At the moment, the Patriots have 90 on their roster. Only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with second-year linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi.

Hard facts

Name: Olakunle Fatukasi

Position: Off-the-ball linebacker/Special teams

Opening day age: 24 (6/11/1999)

Size: 6’2”, 240 lbs

Jersey number: 47

Contract status: Signed through 2023 (2024 ERFA)

Experience

A three-star recruit coming out of Grand Street Campus in New York, Fatukasi stayed close to home by committing to Rutgers University. Between 2017 and 2021, he appeared in a combined 53 games for the Scarlet Knights as an off-the-ball linebacker and special teamer. A two-time team captain, who was named to the All-Big Ten squad on two occasions, Fatukasi finished his college career with 302 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries — including one for a touchdown.

Despite his productive college career, NFL teams were hesitant to bring Fatukasi in. He went undrafted in 2022 and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. He went on to also spend time with the Denver Broncos before eventually joining the Patriots. Inn total, he has 13 in-game appearances on his pro career résumé.

2022 review

Stats (Tampa Bay): 13 games (0 starts) | 1 defensive snaps (0.1%), 150 special teams snaps (43.7%) | 6 special teams tackles

Stats (Denver): N/A

Season recap: Coming off a productive but injury-shortened fifth season at Rutgers, Fatukasi did not generate a lot of hype trying to make the jump to the pro level. He was neither invited to the NFL Scouting Combine nor any all-star games, and eventually was not among the 262 players selected in the 2022 draft.

He did, however, find a home when the Buccaneers brought him in with their first wave of free agent signings. And as opposed to the other 12 UDFAs brought in by the team, he was able to stick around on the active roster through cutdown day.

Fatukasi making the 53-man team was partially the result of a strong preseason outing that saw him register a team-high 19 tackles as well as 1.5 sacks and one assisted special teams tackle. While he was plenty active on defense during the three exhibition games, he was a non-factor on that side of the ball in the regular season: he played only one snap at the linebacker position, taking the field against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13.

The vast majority of his action came on special teams. A regular on the punt return, kickoff return and kickoff coverage squads, he combined to play 150 of 343 snaps in the game’s third phase over the first 13 games of the Buccaneers’ season (43.7%). But while he was actively involved and also registered six tackles — ending the year tied for fourth on the team — he was released in mid-December.

Instead of staying on the Tampa practice squad, Fatukasi took his talents to Denver. He spent the remainder of the season on the Broncos’ own developmental roster, not appearing in any games down the stretch.

After the year, he signed a reserve/futures deal with the Patriots.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Fatukasi is an off-the-ball linebacker who also offers plenty of experience and positional flexibility in the kicking game. Realistically, the Patriots will give him a shot in both of those areas over the course of training camp and preseason. While he is a depth player right now, a solid outing might allow him to rise up the ranks.

What is his growth potential? Even though he is not the most impressive athlete in terms of size and testing numbers, Fatukasi has shown a knack for locating the football during his time at Rutgers and with the Buccaneers. His limitations will likely prevent him from ever becoming a starting linebacker in the NFL, but his leadership skills and feel for the game might allow him to earn his stripes in the kicking game.

Does he have positional versatility? On defense, Fatukasi’s versatility is limited. While he saw more action on the line rather than off it early on in his career at Rutgers, he has been used as an off-ball player ever since — both at the college and NFL levels. He does offer more positional flexibility in the kicking game, having played on kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return and punt coverage in his rookie regular season, and additionally on the field goal/extra point blocking unit in preseason.

What is his salary cap situation? Fatukasi signed a minimum deal when he joined the Patriots in January, with his base salary — which also functions as his cap number — set at $870,000. With no guarantees in the contract, and its total value not high enough to qualify for Top-51 status, the 24-year-old is currently not counting against New England’s cap.

How safe is his roster spot? Even though he is the only player remaining who holds the Rutgers flag high in New England, Fatukasi is facing an uphill climb to make the roster. Unless he out-performs fellow linebacker/special teamers Mack Wilson, Calvin Munson, Diego Fagot and Jourdan Heilig and looks like a better option than depth players elsewhere, he likely will have to fight for the practice squad.

One-sentence projection: Fatukasi will end up getting released ahead of the roster cutdown deadline, but beat out the likes of Munson and Fagot to end up on the practice squad.

What do you think about Olakunle Fatukasi heading into the 2023 season? Will he earn a spot with the team? What is his best chance of making it? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.