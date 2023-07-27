Patriots announce practice times for second week of training camp

The New England Patriots have released the practice schedule for their second week of training camp.

After opening their camp with three straight 9:30 a.m. ET sessions from Wednesday to Friday, players and coaches alike will enjoy a practice-free Saturday. They will need it given what lies ahead: between this coming Sunday and next Thursday, the team will take the fields behind Gillette Stadium on five occasions.

The full schedule for the five-day stretch, as announced by the club on Thursday morning, looks as follows:

Sunday, July 30: 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday, July 31: 9 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 1: 12:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 2: 9 a.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 3: 9 a.m. ET

Each of the sessions will run approximately two hours, and as always be free to attend. Doors are set to open at 8 a.m. ET for morning practices, and 11 a.m. ET for the two afternoon workouts.

The Patriots are expected to take at least one day off after those five days. They will then slowly shift their attention toward the preseason.

The first game of the exhibition schedule will be kicked off in Foxborough on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. In addition, the club will hold joint practices on the road ahead of its meetings with the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

For more information on the Patriots’ 2023 camp, please make sure to check out our Pats Pulpit Training Camp Guide.