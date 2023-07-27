Patriots Training Camp Notebook: JuJu Smith-Schuster has a busy practice on Thursday

The New England Patriots were back on the practice fields on Thursday for Day 2 of their 2023 training camp. Similarly to Wednesday’s session, it was a heavy low red zone day, as Bill Belichick explained the team continues to install things that weren't covered throughout organized team activities.

With that, here’s what went down behind Gillette Stadium.

Attendance

Absent: OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Limited: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, LB Matthew Judon

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu

Injuries: RB/WR Ty Montgomery

A bad ball thrown by Trace McSorely forced Montgomery into an awkward situation and collision with linebacker Terez Hall down by the goal line. Montgomery came up with a limp but remained a participant. Later on, he went off to have his left leg/ankle checked out by team trainers. He appeared to attempt to test it out before departing practice.

Takeaways

Busy JuJu: After missing most of the spring, Smith-Schuster told reporters he felt “amazing” health-wise on Thursday. He looked the part throughout practice, as he was a popular target for Mac Jones working out of the slot. He beat first-round rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez on an out route for a score before later beating Marcus Jones up the seam for another.

Mac Watch: It was a tough start to 7-on-7s for quarterback Mac Jones, as he fired off four straight incompletions. Yet, it’s important to note that in the low red zone, nearly all these passes were contested balls to the corner of the end zone.

Jones bounced back nicely in 11s, delivering his best ball of camp so far on a deep play-action crosser to DeVante Parker that he dropped in a bucket over Gonzalez. He then had several strong connections to Hunter Henry and Smith-Schuster, again. Later on in the last play of his session, a rollout led to a forced pass right to safety Kyle Dugger. Mac dropped to immediately do pushups following the interception.

First-round check-in: As discussed above, rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez got beat twice for scores on Thursday. However, he didn't go down without a fight as he also recorded a pass breakup while in coverage on Smith-Schuster. Bad moments will happen in the early days for rookies, but Gonzalez has been impressive overall despite a few negative plays on Thursday.

Ryland’s Day: After Nick Folk handled kicking duties to conclude practice on Wednesday, it was the rookie’s turn Thursday. Ryland answered the call as he appeared to boot through all six of his attempts (coming in what looked to be the 32-42 yard range). The rookie also handled kickoff duties throughout practice. Ryland’s leg clearly has more power in it than Folk’s at this point of his career.

Quiet Receivers: Entering training camp, the battle between Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne for the Z-receiver role checked in as one of the biggest we would be watching. Through two days, however, there hasn't been much to see. After just one target in competitive team drills yesterday, Thornton did not see any on Thursday. Bourne has yet to see a target through two days.

Other notes:

Bill Murray remained at right guard on Thursday with Michael Onwenu still out. That’s a bit of a change from the spring when New England rotated at the position. Riley Reiff also stayed at right tackle.

With Rhamondre Stevenson limited, Pierre Strong Jr. was first up as the backup running back.

Demario Douglas continues to appear to be the leader in the clubhouse for the fifth wide receiver spot. Perhaps his biggest competition, Kayshon Boutte, had a nice touchdown against Jack Jones on a whip route, but also dropped two balls during a “wet football” drill.

New England continues to put a heavy emphasis on conditioning during these practices. Through two days, they’ve opened practice with conditioning drills and have ended with sprints — a change from years past.

The Patriots will be back on the practice fields on Friday for Day 3 of training camp. The session is again scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, with gates set to open at 8.