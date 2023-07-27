Josh Uche not worried about contract entering final year of rookie deal

The New England Patriots have contractual decisions to make surrounding several key members of their team over the next few months. One of those players is pass rusher Josh Uche.

Around the league, pass rushers are paid at a premium. Most recently, Pittsburgh’s Alex Highsmith, who was selected 42 picks after Uche in 2020, was just inked to a four-year, $68 million contract. While Uche could be next in line for a similar pay day, he is choosing to keep his mind on the football field.

“I just let my agents handle that stuff. I’m not one who really likes to talk about or try to overthink things I can’t really control,” Uche told reporters on Thursday. “I like to just control the controlables and that’s coming out here with my teammates each day, giving it everything I got, trying to get better. And that’s all I can control so, leave that to the agents.”

Despite not putting too much focus on his next contract, Uche confirmed his agents have been in contact with the Patriots about a new deal. While his priority is simply being somewhere he’s wanted, being a potential part of the next Patriots’ core is certainly appealing.

“This is the team that took a chance on me, when I know a lot of other teams didn’t know what two possible do with me or what I was coming out of college,” he said. “This is the team that developed me into the player I’ve become. This is the place I’ve called home for the last four years. I’m comfortable. I know the area, I’ve got family out here, and I love it out here. I’ve been able to make myself home and I would love to be here.”

But, Uche also understands things don't always work out so easily in this league.

“At the end of the day, I understand it’s a business, and business is business,” he said. “So, no hard feelings, I guess.”

Coming off a career-year in which he recorded 11.5 sacks, it’s now up to Uche to prove his worth. Over his first two years, the athletic edge rusher combined for just four total sacks. He also has remained a situational player, playing just 38 percent of New England’s defensive snaps last season.

If he hopes to cash in like some of his counterparts, he’ll have to prove his consistency or perhaps take on a larger role. The work has begun in order to do so.

“Just capitalizing on whatever happened last year. The foundations I built last year, consistency I built last year,” Uche explained. “You can always get better. You got to learn until you die. Whenever you think you know everything that’s when it’s over for yourself. Just trying to improve on every aspect of the game and be the best player I can be.”