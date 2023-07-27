8 performances of note from the Patriots’ second training camp practice

Training camp practice No. 2 is in the books, and it had a familiar feel for the New England Patriots. Once again attendance was good, the team was not wearing any pads, and team drills once again focused primarily on red area work.

As was the case during Wednesday’s opening practice of the summer, there were some good, bad, and a lot in between. So, let’s take a look at some of the performances that caught our eye — for better or worse.

TE Matt Sokol. It is clear that Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki are the top two tight ends on the roster. The third spot behind them is up for grabs, meanwhile, and it appears Sokol has a leg up on the competition. At one point on Thursday, he caught a contested touchdown over safety Jalen Mills. While he is spending most of his time with the backup offense led by Bailey Zappe, he does look like a possibly serviceable depth piece as a Y-tight end.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. We already mentioned that Smith-Schuster had a pretty busy day in our practice recap that included two touchdowns from Mac Jones. In total, the free agency acquisition was targeted five times during team drills: two went for scores, two were overthrown, and one was broken up by Christian Gonzalez. All in all, a good day.

CB Marcus Jones. Marcus Jones was in coverage on one of the Smith-Schuster touchdowns, but he did have a solid overall day. Spending most of his time as an outside cornerback with the starting defense — pushing Jonathan Jones into the slot — the sophomore was competitive in coverage throughout the day.

K Chad Ryland. The Patriots’ fourth-round draft pick showcased his powerful leg on Thursday morning, and appeared to make all six of his attempts from between 32 and 42 yards on the day. Also handling kickoff duties, it appears he might be well on his way to unseating incumbent veteran Nick Folk.

P Bryce Baringer. From the “look closely or you might miss it” department, sixth-round draft pick Bryce Baringer has seen action as a holder with long snapper Joe Cardona on back-to-back days now. While his competitor at punter, Corliss Waitman, also has held on a select few reps, Baringer was top option in team drills regardless of kicker. The two have yet to actually punt the ball, but at the moment the rookie might have an edge.

CB Jack Jones. On the other end of the spectrum we find cornerback Jack Jones. While he was projected as a potential starter heading into his second year with the team, he has now run with the backups for two days in a row. His status might change once pads come on and he can take advantage of his physicality in press-man, but for now the Patriots have preferred giving other players top billing at outside cornerback over him.

WR Tyquan Thornton and WR Kendrick Bourne. Heading into Thursday’s practice we named Thornton and Bourne as two players to watch. Watch them we did, but what we saw was... not a lot. Neither of the two caught saw any targets in team drills. Their lack of production might be the result of the team’s red zone focus, though, so the alarm bells will not definitively be rung just yet.

Three rookie players are also worth mentioning. Demario Douglas continues to see action with the starting offense, and is probably the team’s fifth wide receiver right now. Meanwhile, Ameer Speed and Jourdan Heilig received plenty of time with special teams ace Matthew Slater.

All of them, plus the rest of their teammates, will be back on the practice fields on Friday morning for another 9:30 a.m. ET session.