When the New England Patriots took the field to hold their mandatory minicamp last month, one player was suspiciously absent. Veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, who had been with the club ever since 2017, opted not to participate amid an apparent contract dispute.

Fast forward to Thursday, and Guy speaking with the media for the first time since his holdout. He did report to training camp on time earlier in the week, but did not give any insight into whether or not the situation between himself and the club had been resolved.

“I’m here. Big smile on my face,” the ever-diplomatic defender said following the Patriots’ second practice of the summer. “I’m going to do whatever I can for the organization. I’m going to work as hard as I can. That’s why we play this game: we play the game to be on this field, to be a brotherhood.”

Guy is entering the third season of a four-year contract he signed with the Patriots back in 2021. As part of that deal, he is carrying a salary cap number of $3.57 million and could also earn up to $3.5 million through incentives.

Under the original structure, however, his cash intake for the 2023 season was set at only $3 million. That number ranked Guy 48th in the NFL among interior defensive linemen.

Of course, there is a chance that as part of his return the deal has been altered. Guy would neither confirm nor deny anything about that on Thursday.

“Me and my agent have been in discussion with the organization, and we’re just going to keep that private between us,” he said.

What Guy did point out, however, is that he experienced change on a personal level this offseason. He and his wife, Andrea, had a baby around the time of his minicamp absence.

“I had a baby around that time, and family is the biggest thing for me,” he said. “We understand that it’s a business out here. Our baby was born around that time, and we had things we had to deal with. We’re big on family, and we had to handle certain things. We’re going to leave it at that.

“It is what it is. I didn’t pay any mind to that. My job is to go out there and play football, right? Let everything else handle itself out on the other side of it.”

Guy arrived at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, checking into the facility alongside the Patriots’ other veteran players. Had he chosen to stay away and not report, the team could have fined him $50,000 for every missed day. It never came to that, however, and he was on the practice fields the first two days of training camp.

At least based on his statement on Thursday, he is feeling quite good about that decision.

“Right now, I’m just happy I have my kids out here and they can see me play. That’s the biggest thing,” Guy said. “I’m here. This is what I chose to do. I’m here for training camp. I’m here to compete. I love this game.”