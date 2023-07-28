The New England Patriots held their second practice of training camp on Thursday morning, once again taking the fields behind Gillette Stadium for a two-hour session. As was the case on Wednesday, it featured no full-on contact and focused mostly on low red zone work.

To recap the session, please make sure to check out Pats Pulpit beat writer Brian Hines’ practice recap. Before fully turning our attention to Day 3, let’s clean out that camp notebook to put a wrap on Thursday.

Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Day 2

Christian Gonzalez is well on his way to become CB1: When the Patriots made Christian Gonzalez the No. 17 overall selection in this year’s class it was clear they had big plans for him. Early on in camp, it shows: he is running with the starters regularly, and his position in the lineup remained unchanged even as the team moved the pieces around him.

The introduction of full pads next week will give us a clearer indication of what he will be able to do in Year 1, but so far Gonzalez is well on his way to become New England’s top outside cornerback.

“He’s good,” fellow corner Jonathan Jones told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “He’s bought in. He’s [been] bought in from the spring. He continues to get better day after day.”

Gonzalez had a busy day on Thursday. While he did allow one catch each to DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster, his battles with the latter in particular were noteworthy: the rookie stood his ground, breaking up one pass along the way.

From an on-field perspective, the Oregon product appears to have adapted well to his new surroundings. The same also is true off the field, said Jones.

“It’s been good. He’s been real with us,” the veteran said. “He’s been around, he showed his personality. I’d say he’s a rookie, so it’s kind of that neat space. But he comes in, he says his voice. He’s been out there competing, and that’s what you want to see with young guys.”

The passing offense is a work in progress: Two days into training camp, the Patriots defense looks like the more successful unit. That is not all too surprising, though, given that a) it returned its entire coaching staff and a vast majority of its personnel, and b) low red area work creates lower-percentage situations for an offense.

That offense, meanwhile, remains a work in progress. Mac Jones had an up-and-down day on Thursday, starting camp with four straight incompletions in 7-on-7 work and later also tossing an interception on a bad-decision play he would likely have back. However, the third-year passer also threw some fine balls — including a touchdown to DeVante Parker off of play action — and appears to enjoy more freedom on the line of scrimmage compared to 2022.

In addition, the unit faces questions at wide receiver (Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton have be non-factors so far) and along the offensive line (several plays on Thursday would likely have ended in sacks in a game setting). The overall operation, however, appears to be a significantly smoother one than last summer’s.

Demario Douglas leads the rookie receiver competition: For a second straight day, rookie wideout Demario Douglas saw action with Mac Jones and the top offense. He caught just one pass on two targets, a screen play that likely would not have gone far had there been tackling, but still appears to be clearly ahead of the other backup receivers.

For comparison, fellow sixth-round draft pick Kayshon Boutte had an uneven day. He did beat cornerback Jack Jones for a touchdown in 1-on-1 work, but did not see any targets in team drills. He also lost two passes during an individual ball-security drill. Receivers coach Troy Brown gave him a second chance after the first miscue, but he was unable to hold on yet again.

Bill Belichick praises Matt Groh’s performance: The famous second-year jump does not just apply to players, it also is relevant as far as off-the-field personnel is concerned. One person who this applies to is director of player personnel Matt Groh.

Groh took over as Bill Belichick’s right-hand man last offseason, and it sounds like he is doing decent work.

“Matt does a great job. He’s very smart, very thorough, has a great background in so many areas. — football, non-football, scouting, legal, you name it,” Belichick said. “He’s done a lot, and so I have a ton of confidence in him. He’s great. He saves me a lot of time and he’s very well prepared, gets all of the information and then we talk about it and figure out what to do between Matt, scouting, coaching, ownership, whatever it has to be.”

The son of former Belichick assistant Al Groh first arrived in New England in 2011. Originally a scouting assistant, he was promoted to area scout in 2013 and national scout in 2019. Two years later, he was named director of college scouting — a role he held for one year before being given his current position.

‘You want someone like that around,’ says Mack Wilson about Jerod Mayo: Patriots linebackers coach and de facto co-defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo was pursued by other clubs this offseason, but eventually decided to stay put and sign a new contract with the organization. One of his players, Mack Wilson, is a definitive fan of the decision.

“It’s been great, obviously,” the linebacker said. “Sure everybody’s heard that he’s maybe going to get a head coaching job. I was staying in contact with him throughout the whole offseason, and just for him to come back — I’m pretty sure it means a lot to the organization. It means a lot to the linebackers, the defense as a whole, and most importantly the team. You want someone like that around at all times.”

The details of Mayo’s new contract are not known, and his title also apparently did not change compared to the last few years. Regardless, his return is good news for a defense that already was one of the better units in the NFL last season.

Speculation about Matthew Judon’s workload grows: For a second straight day, linebacker Matthew Judon essentially did not participate. He spent most of his day working out alongside running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell, who remains on the non-football injury list.

Judon does not appear to be nursing any obvious injury, playing catch with fans before the session and then doing conditioning work as if nothing was wrong. His usage so far has started to cause some speculation, with beat writers Mike Reiss and Mike Giardi both openly wondering whether his contract situation is to blame for his participation levels through two days.

Entering the third season of his four-year deal, the Pro Bowler currently carries a salary cap number of $18.1 million. While that marks the highest on the team, his cash payout for 2023 stands at only $12 million — 22nd in the NFL among edge defenders.

JuJu Smith-Schuster explains the meaning behind his jersey number: Over the course of his college and NFL careers, JuJu Smith-Schuster wore several jersey numbers. He was No. 9 at USC and with the Kansas City Chiefs, and No. 19 with the Pittsburgh Steelers in between.

Despite his affinity for the No. 9, and No. 19 being available upon his arrival, Smith-Schuster opted to take No. 7 this year. He explained the decision on Thursday.

“It kind of represents a lot of things,” he said. “My mom’s favorite number is seven. She has seven kids. Lucky No. 7. One of my favorite football players in soccer, Vini Jr. Year 7. So, yeah, it was kind of like a number that I picked that kind of represented a lot of things.”

When asked whether it could also stand for a seventh Patriots Super Bowl, he quickly agreed.

“Seventh Super Bowl, there you go. Add that one in there, too. That’s always a goal of mine, for sure.”

What’s next: The Patriots will be back on the practice field on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET, with doors opening at 8 a.m. ET. Make sure to follow Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) as well as our very own Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) and Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) for updates.