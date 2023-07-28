 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 7/28/23 - Day 2 recap: Mac bounce-back, Standouts, Play of the day, More!

Daily news and links for Friday.

NFL: JUN 13 New England Patriots Minicamp
TE Matt Sokol makes a grab
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Tom E. Curran’s training camp observations: The injury to Ty Montgomery coupled with the limited status of Stevenson on Wednesday could prompt for the Pats to become more aggressive in their reported pursuit of Dalvin Cook; Josh Uche continues to be a menace to Riley Reiff. The edge rusher’s initial burst should be accompanied by a “meep-meep” sound effect in the stadium if the people in charge are doing anything right! More.
  • Tyler Lamb (StadiumRant) Biggest takeaways from on-site look a Pats camp. 1. Bill O’Brien’s presence is felt. ‘The other thing I noticed about the offensive sets is the player rotation is insane, they may not have a true number-one option, but they have enough solid players that can be mixed around to find mismatches.’
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Training Camp Day 2 notebook: Mac Jones shook some early struggles to salvage a day which focused heavily on end zone corner fades. Jones went 0 for 4 during 7-on-7 drills, but completed 6 of 10 passes in 11-on-11s with an interception; Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez once again remains at the top of the team’s depth chart; More.
  • Zack CoxCamp Observations on Day 2: The defense has outplayed the offense in both camp practices thus far. When players aren’t wearing pads and nearly every play is a pass play, the defense has a clear advantage in a Red Zone setting. Wait until the Patriots open things up before making any judgments about Bill O’Brien’s new offense.
  • Taylor Kyles shares his observations from Day Two of camp: Offense still growing in a new scheme; Marcus Jones on the rise; Jack Jones has been relegated to second-team duties but he’s been a disruptive presence with multiple breakups; Tyquan Thornton has yet to record a pass in two days of training camp; More.
  • Mike Kadlick’s Day 2 notebook: Mac Jones, offense bounce back in OTA-style practice; TE Matt Sokol made a moss-like grab in the corner of the end zone. QBs and WRs worked on pick routes and crossers; Christian Gonzalez locked up JuJu Smith-Schuster in the first play of 7-on-7 period. He continued locking him up during 11s until the wide receiver beat him on a slip route for a TD. More!
  • Chris Mason gives us 11 takeaways from Thursday: 1. Marcus Jones makes it happen - on defense and as primary kick returner; 2. Quiet start for key WRs; More.
  • Matt Dolloff thumbnails 12 Patriots who stood out on day 2 of camp. 1. QB Mac Jones. 2. DeVante Parker.
  • Phil Perry’s Pats camp stock watch: Josh Uche already looking sharp.
  • Mark Daniels finds that JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to be the next great Patriots slot receiver.
  • Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick seems genuinely impressed by JuJu Smith-Schuster.
  • Phil Perry The Mac Report: Bill O’Brien bringing play-action revival to Foxboro?
  • Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Are the Patriots doing enough for their franchise QB?
  • Karen Guregian wonders if any Patriots WR can get open in the red zone. Two practices in, and the Pats receivers are having a tough time busting free from coverage.
  • Karen Guregian mentions ‘even though the Patriots offense has sputtered the first few days, the Bill O’Brien fan club keeps growing.’
  • Brent Schwartz presents his list of the top 101 NFL players of 2023. Includes notes on each player. /Interesting.
  • Greg Dudek notes LB Mack Wilson, who decided to return to New England on a one-year deal, is thrilled with the opportunity to get coached by Mayo again.
  • Mark Daniels notes the Patriots are discussing a new contract for Josh Uche, a young piece of their defensive core.
  • Doug Kyed points out Matthew Judon deserves a pay raise and takes a stab at what that would look like.
  • Geoff Maglicchetti (Patriots Country) Rob Gronkowski was nearly traded in 2018 but a mutual understanding led him to stay with New England. “Maybe I handled myself a little wrong. Maybe if I could go back, I would’ve done it differently.”
  • Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry try to make sense of the Patriots’ spending decisions. (39 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

