The New England Patriots have had a rich history of production from the slot receiver spot through the years. From Troy Brown helping the team win three Super Bowls in the early 2000s, to Wes Welker becoming one of the NFL’s most prolific pass catchers, to Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola playing big roles in sustaining the team’s dynastic run.

Most recently, New England employed Jakobi Meyers as its top inside receiver. With him not being retained in free agency, however, the club handed the keys to the position to somebody else.

That somebody is free agent acquisition JuJu Smith-Schuster. As far as the expectation that comes with this prominent a spot in the Patriots offense is concerned, however, he feels no pressure.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure. If anything, I embrace the pressure. I love it,” he said following Thursday’s training camp practice. “The slot position has been a big position here from Troy to Edelman to all these great guys, who have been at this position. It’s an honor to play that position. Being able to play inside, outside, moving around, but having that opportunity to say I’m on the inside, it’s really nice. It’s a compliment.”

For director of player personnel Matt Groh, however, there is no real comparison between Smith-Schuster and the Patriots’ slot machines of the past.

“JuJu, he’s not Julian, he’s not any of these other guys,” Groh said on Wednesday. “He’s got the production and the career to stand amongst himself. JuJu is JuJu. He’s going to go out here and be himself and I look forward to seeing him have a productive season.”

A second-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, Smith-Schuster has had a productive if at times somewhat volatile career.

He arrived in New England with a combined 85 regular season and playoff games on his résumé and has caught a total of 432 passes for 5,065 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also was named to one Pro Bowl, and in his lone season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 won a Super Bowl.

Along the way, however, he also dealt with several ailments. He also was unable to participate in the Patriots’ spring workouts for injury-related reasons, meaning that training camp is the first opportunity for him to take the field alongside his new teammates.

“I feel amazing. I feel great. This offseason, I worked really hard to get back to be with the team,” Smith-Schuster said.

“I think we still have a lot [of room] to grow. There’s still a lot more to improve. There’s always room to improve, every single day. I see it day by day. It’s like the first one with OTAs, when I wasn’t really available and now being able to participate. It’s been nice to actually have that consistency.”

The Patriots signed Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $25.5 million contract in March. The price tag is hefty, and a reflection of what the Patriots expect from the 26-year-old: to become a productive member of their offense, and possible go-to-guy for quarterback Mac Jones.

Through two days of camp, the connection — just like the rest of the new-look offense — remains a work in progress. That said, Smith-Schuster has expressed confidence in his ability to connect with New England’s third-year passer.

“The guy is just super intelligent and his work ethic — it’s the best,” he said about Jones. “I’ve seen a lot of guys work, come in the office early, put in the work, leave late. He’s one of those guys. The communication between me and him and the receivers, he speaks up. He sees what he sees and he talks about it. And that’s what’s so great about us: there’s no grey area in this offense. We speak about it, we talk about it, we fix it, and then we move on.”

Jones sang similar praises about the wide receiver during his own media availability on Wednesday. From that perspective, the two are on the same page already.

Now it’s about getting to the same level on the field.