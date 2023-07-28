For Hunter Henry, a year can indeed make quite the difference.

In 2022, the New England Patriots tight end spent his spring working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. As a consequence of the procedure and the rehabilitation process, he started his preparation for the season behind the eight ball and it took him some time to get up to speed again.

This year, he did not have to deal with any issues of that kind. While Henry was listed on the injury report once because of a knee ailment, he made it through the season without any major problems — laying the foundation for a successful offseason.

“That was a blessing, for sure,” Henry told reporters following Thursday’s training camp practice. “You’ll always have the aches and bruises from a season, but when it’s just that it’s pretty nice.”

Henry being able to focus on actual preparatory work rather than rehab allowed him to build a positive foundation heading into 2023. The work he was able to put in as a result also did not go unnoticed within the building.

“Great. Good. Really good. One of our best,” head coach Bill Belichick said about Henry’s offseason.

“He’s here every day. Consistency, he made a lot of improvement. Of course, last year, he was coming off of a surgery. But this year, he had a really good, productive offseason from a strength and conditioning standpoint. Last year, it was more rehab. He was very productive on the field, gave us good leadership. He’s great.”

Henry joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2021 and had a productive first season with the club. The following year, however, he was unable to take another step forward.

The impact of his offseason surgery cannot be statistically quantified, but it is no stretch of the imagination to suggest it did not help. Henry finished the season with 41 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns — solid production but not on the same level than the 50-603-9 campaign he enjoyed in his first year in New England.

Needless to say, he himself was not happy about 2022 either.

“I think there is a lot to learn from last year,” he said. “It left a taste in my mouth a little bit, probably, that I didn’t like. I wanted to have something to prove. It started with being in the building, being with the guys.”

Now, the goal for Henry is to successfully turn the page. So far in training camp, it appears he is doing just that. Working virtually exclusively with the starting offense, he projects to play a big role in the Patriots’ two-tight end sets alongside offseason acquisition Mike Gesicki.

“Every year is a new year in this league,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what you did last year, whether it was really successful or it was a failure. Every year is a new start, ever year is a new opportunity. This is a new team. You got new guys, new pieces, so we have to come together now and this is the time to build that camaraderie, that trust, that work ethic — everything that’s going to carry over into the season.”