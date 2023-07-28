7 players to watch on the third day of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots will close out the first week of their 2023 training camp on Friday, taking the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium for a third straight day. The session will again be part of the ramp-up period toward some full-pads work next week, but that does not mean it will be low on action and intriguing storylines.

This means that there are again plenty of players to keep an eye out. Here are sevenn we will most certainly watch closely.

RB/WR Ty Montgomery: Montgomery was the Patriots’ most active pass catcher on the first day of camp, but he went down with an apparent lower leg injury on Thursday and was unable to finish the session. His participation status will give us a clue about the severity of the injury.

G Bill Murray: During spring practices, the Patriots used a rotation at the starting right guard position that was left vacant because of Michael Onwenu’s offseason ankle surgery. During the first two days of camp, however, the spot was in the safe hands of fourth-year man Bill Murray. Obviously, the situation will look different once pads come on. For now at least, the former defensive lineman seems to be in good shape in the competition up front.

LB Matthew Judon: Judon’s usage so far this camp has been curious. He was present both days and does not appear to deal with any injury. And yet, he has not been involved in any on-the-field work beyond conditioning — all while speculation about a possible contract disagreement with the team is mounting.

CB Marcus Jones: New England shuffled its secondary deck a bit on Thursday, resulting in second-year man Marcus Jones seeing extended action with the starters. He did give up a couple of catches in team drills, but all in all looked good. Will the Patriots again use him in a similar role today, aligning him both on the outside and in the slot?

S Jalen Mills: After moving from cornerback to safety this offseason, Mills has spent much of his summer working with the second-string defense. That in itself is not a reason for concern after he was part of the top lineup repeatedly in the spring, but it will be interesting to see whether he gets more consistent starter-level reps alongside the likes of Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers at one point.

P Bryce Baringer and P Corliss Waitman: The Patriots’ punter competition has been quiet so far, but the two offseason additions will have to get involved at some point. To be fair, they did do some holding work already — with Baringer seemingly getting the higher-quality snaps — but they have not yet shown off their legs. Could Friday bring a change?

Practice will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and run until around 11:15 a.m. ET. Afterwards, several players including cornerback Christian Gonzalez, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton will meet with the media.