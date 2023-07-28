The New England Patriots raised quite a few eyebrows when they brought in Cole Strange with the 29th overall selection in last year’s NFL Draft. Most boards had him rated significantly lower than that, but the Patriots nonetheless made the Chattanooga offensive lineman a first-round pick.

Strange went on to have a solid rookie season. While he did showcase some inconsistency, and was even benched on two occasions, the good outweighed the bad and he ended up starting all 17 of the Patriots’ games at left guard.

Now entering his second year in the league, the goal is to build from that foundation. And if head coach Bill Belichick is to be believed, Strange is doing precisely that.

“He had a great offseason,” Belichick said. “Had an opportunity to train this offseason. He really took advantage of that, physically. Obviously, mentally he’s light years ahead of where he was — like all rookies are. Knowing what to expect. Knowing the offense, defenses. Can anticipate things better. His communication’s way better along the offensive line. Experience.”

Strange spent last spring focusing on his preparation for the draft. He ultimately did not join the Patriots’ workout program until early May, starting his pro training regimen quite a bit later than his new teammates.

Now, he was with the club and enjoying its resources throughout the offseason. Add the improved experience Belichick mentioned, as well as the preexisting chemistry with left tackle Trent Brown and center David Andrews, and you get a player who should be able to make the famous second-year jump.

While the Patriots are only in the early portions of their training camp, and have yet to put on full pads, the team’s head coach likes the path Strange is on.

“He’s had a really good offseason,” he said. “It’s been evident through all the spring and even the few days out here.”