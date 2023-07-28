The New England Patriots were back on the back fields of Gillette Stadium on Friday for a hot third day of training camp. The team did upgrade to shells as it prepares for pads next week, but yet again took every meaningful snap in the red area.

Here’s what went down.

Attendance

Absent: WR Ty Montgomery, DL Christian Barmore, OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Limited: LB Terez Hall

After being forced from practice early on Thursday following a collision with Hall and getting his left leg/ankle checked out by trainers, Montgomery was absent on Friday. As for Barmore, he recently welcomed a child which is the likely reason he was missing.

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu

Takeaways

Receiver struggles: Still working in close quarters down in the red area, New England’s receivers struggled to get open throughout Friday’s session. Outside of Hunter Henry, Mac Jones was left without a reliable target during team drills. DeVante Parker got his fair share of jump ball opportunities that he was not able to corral, while Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne again had quiet days.

Douglas stands out: The Patriots’ sixth-round draft pick continues to see time on the field with Mac Jones and was a popular target from Bailey Zappe today. He hauled in one impressive catch along the sideline over Jack Jones that looked like a touchdown from our vantage point, then pulled away from Myles Bryant on another.

Outside CBs in lockdown mode: After Jonathan Jones worked out of the slot Thursday, he was back outside opposite of Christian Gonzalez on Friday. The duo showed up. Despite giving up nearly four inches, Jones made Parker’s life extremely difficult on several jump balls. While he may have gotten away with a flag early in 7s, he had two clean pass breakups later in 11-on-11 work. As for Gonzalez, the rookie cornerback continues to impress. It appeared like Mac Jones went his way just twice on Friday, one being knocked down and another falling incomplete.

Judon Returns: It was a quiet first two days of camp for Matthew Judon, who spent most of his time away from the team doing conditioning work. That changed Friday, as the Pro Bowl linebacker was back for positional drills and worked in during competitive team drills to conclude practice. As he noted after practice, his slow ramp up was more due to conditioning rather than anything contract-related.

Thin running back room: During one portion of positional drills, Pierre Strong Jr. was pulled to work with the special teams drills. With Ty Montgomery also missing, it was noticeable just how thin New England’s current running back room is — something to keep in mind with a potential Dalvin Cook visit on the radar. As for the RBs out there, Strong Jr. was again first up behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

O-line shuffle: Similarly to the spring, Conor McDermott took over right tackle duties on Friday after Riley Reiff has been a constant there throughout the first two days of camp. Reiff seemed to have some issues early on with his foot speed, a concern as he enters his age 34-35 season. Also along the offensive line, Bill Murray remained at right guard in Michael Onwenu’s place, but Atonio Mafi worked in later in practice.

Other notes:

As for the Patriots’ other sixth-round rookie receiver, Kayshon Boutte had several strong releases off the line of scrimmage, but hasn't been able to finish one yet.

Despite not much happening in the trenches without pads, it was hard to miss Keion White blowing through the offensive line to quickly get to backup quarterback Bailey Zappe during one play in 11s.

Nick Folk was back handling kicking duties to conclude practice. On the opposite far field it was tough to gauge the distance, but he appeared to go 4-for-5 from this vantage point.

Similarly to yesterday, Mac Jones’ best ball may have been off play-action in the high red zone. Hunter Henry went up and over Adrian Phillips to haul it in up the seam.

Featuring some more three-tight end sets Friday, Matt Sokol was the first up in those scenarios. Sokol has enjoyed a nice start to camp as he pushes for a roster spot.

The Patriots will be off on Saturday before returning to the practice fields on Friday for Day 4 of training camp. The session is scheduled for 12:30 a.m. ET, with gates set to open at 11.