7 performances of note from the Patriots’ third training camp practice

The first block of the New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is in the books. The team ended the week on Friday with another two-hour session in hot conditions.

There was a heavy focus on special teams and, again, red zone work throughout the day, while players were in helmets and shells. While full-pad physicality will not be added to the mix until after Saturday’s off-day, and possibly not before Monday’s session, there was still a lot to dissect on Friday.

With that said, here are seven performances who caught our eye — for better or worse.

TE Hunter Henry: The Patriots’ most reliable pass catcher so far in training camp, Henry had the highlight-reel play of the day on Friday. Despite tight coverage from Adrian Phillips, he was able to turn around and out-leap the defender to haul in a 20-yard back-shoulder touchdown from Mac Jones.

WR Demario Douglas: Three practices in, it is clear that Douglas is the top option at wide receiver behind the Big 4 of JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton. On Friday, Douglas again was with the first-team offense during early drills while the other backups moved to the scout team. In addition to his offensive work, he was also used as a kickoff returner.

CB Jonathan Jones: Jones continues to look good no matter where the Patriots use him. Lining up primarily on the outside again on Friday after more snaps in the slot the previous practice, he broke up a pair of passes in 11-on-11 work intended for DeVante Parker. He also had tight coverage on an incompletion intended for Tyquan Thornton, not allowing the wideout any space throughout his route.

CB Christian Gonzalez: The Patriots saw contributions from most of their defensive backs, and the first-round rookie was no exception. Again running extensively with the starting secondary, Gonzalez did not allow a single completion in team drills. He had a pass breakup against Tyquan Thornton, and covered Kendrick Bourne on an incompletion in 7-on-7s.

OT Conor McDermott: After starting out the session with the second-string offensive line, McDermott was promoted to the top unit midway through the session. He took over the tackle spot outside of stand-in right guard Bill Murray that was previously occupied by veteran Riley Reiff.

OT Riley Reiff: One lineman’s gain is another lineman’s loss. In this case, McDermott seeing starter-level reps came at the expense of Riley Reiff. The offseason addition appeared to struggle with the speed of the edge rush at times, and at one point gave up back-to-back would-be sacks to Anfernee Jennings and Keion White.

WR Tyquan Thornton: Another day, another quiet performance by the Patriots’ second-round draft pick from a year ago. Thornton struggled to consistently separate against physical cornerback play, and was again held without a catch in team drills.

Other players worth mentioning include Matthew Judon, Atonio Mafi and Corliss Waitman. Judon saw an increased workload on Friday after participating in limited fashion the last two days; Mafi took some reps at right guard with the top-level offensive line; Waitman saw action on kickoffs and looked solid.

After three straight days of workouts, the Patriots will not take the practice fields on Saturday. They will be back Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.