There may not be an easier Patriot to spot on the field than Matthew Judon due to his patented red sleeves. But, through the first two days of training camp, those red sleeves were missing for the most part.

Judon spent the early parts of New England Patriots training camp not participating in team drills, instead departing the field to go through conditioning work.

“Me and the guys talked about it, and we both felt like alright, we can do that for two days,’” Judon said Friday. “Then we can ease into things. I’m in my eighth year. I think y’all know what I do on Sundays, occasionally Saturdays, Thursdays, maybe Mondays. And we’ve seen that. We got 90 players out here right now. And so that was kind of in the talks. We’ve got 90 players. Let’s wait a little bit.”

On Friday, Judon did not depart to the lower fields like he did the previous two days. Instead, he stayed with the team and worked through positional drills before appearing in competitive team drills for the first time this summer.

“We're just working — me, and the training staff, and the coaches — to when I do practice I’m at a good pace. I can move fast the whole practice,” Judon said. “It’s more working on my condition, working on running. Making sure I am where I need to be.”

Speculation rose surrounding Judon’s early absence that it may be contract-related. There is no question that the pass rusher, who has racked up 28 sacks over the last two years, has exceeded the worth of the four-year, $54.5 million contract he signed back in 2021. The guaranteed money on the deal is also running low.

While Judon assured that his contract was not the reason for the situation, he did not discuss it any further.

“I’m happy to be here, man,” he said. “I’m definitely not going to talk about contracts with y’all. Y’all some snitches. But I’m happy that I’m here. I’m happy that I’m a Patriot. And then wherever that goes, it goes. The market changes every day. We’ve seen it the first day of training camp, a whole bunch of people got paid, the market changes every day. But I will not talk about contracts.”

The market changed recently in fact, as the Cincinnati Bengals adjusted their star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson contract, who similarly to Judon had two years remaining on his deal. Hendrickson, who has recorded 22 sacks in his two years in Cincinnati, had an extra year tacked on to his deal with an additional $21 million — including a $5 million raise this season.

“I actually know Trey personally, and I’m excited for him,” Judon said. “I don’t think he’s had a bad year yet. And so for him to get paid and for his organization to realize like, ‘we want to keep this guy around here for longer,’ that’s good for him as a friend and as a brother to me. I’m happy for Trey.”

If Judon has his choice his organization will also plan to keep him around longer than his current deal, which is currently set to expire in 2025.

“Everything has made it to where I feel like I want to stay here for the rest of my career,” he said. “But if that’s not in the cards, that’s not in the cards. I felt like that when I was a rookie. I felt like that my fifth-year, but that wasn’t in the cards for me. I don’t get to choose that, I just get to tell y’all how I feel.”