Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki understands the ‘emphasis’ in the red zone

From Septembers into Januaries, Mike Gesicki stands with 19 touchdown catches on his NFL odometer.

All but two of those visits to the end zone have taken place from the red zone.

Inside the 20-yard line is where Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots have begun training camp. The March signing at tight end can see why. It’s reminiscent of his time with previous Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

“I’ve done this before when I was in Miami when Flo came down there,” Gesicki told reporters following Friday’s practice outside Gillette Stadium. “We had a little bit of that. But yeah, it’s definitely different compared to how a lot of people do it, just because it’s kind of always what you work to.

“I think it shows an emphasis to what Coach Belichick’s trying to get us to understand is that when you’re down there — third down, four-point plays. Big plays down there, so a lot of guys got to step up and make big plays. It’s not going to be easy. They’re going to be tight, contested throws and catches. A lot of guys have been making plays on both sides of the ball, so it’s been good for our team.”

New England ranked last in the league in red-zone efficiency last season. And while Gesicki along with wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton have yet to catch a pass in 11-on-11 drills through three July practices — per Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines — Bill O’Brien’s former Penn State recruit noted that the offense isn’t scheming up plays at this stage.

“Honestly, I think there’s a bunch of guys down there that can make plays. I think I’ll be one of them,” Gesicki added. “But right now, just taking it day by day and looking forward to continuing to progress. Just work on timing, communication, getting in and out of the huddle — all the basics right now just because it’s so early.”

Seven of Gesicki’s career scores have arrived from the high red zone. Ten have arrived from the low red zone. And the longest have arrived from 29 and 31 yards away, according to Pro Football Reference’s Stathead.

The array of quarterbacks looking the 6-foot-6, 245-pound target’s way over that span included Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett, Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson.

“You got to understand timing and spacing,” Gesicki, a 2018 second-round pick, said of what makes a viable threat in the red zone. “Sometimes — and I’ve been a victim of this as well in my career — you get so excited. ‘Oh my God, I’m going to go up and score a touchdown,’ rather than take one more step that’s really going to get you open. You got to understand timing and spacing. And then, like I said, it’s going to be tight, contested throws and catches. And that’s how you score down there.

“Obviously, there’s going to be some layups here and there. But for the most part, it’s going to be tough.”