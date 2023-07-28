Patriots’ DaMarcus Mitchell cleared to return from non-football injury list

DaMarcus Mitchell’s stint on the non-football injury list has come to an end after three practices of New England Patriots training camp.

The sophomore outside linebacker passed his physical on Friday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Mitchell, 24, continued to count on the 90-man active roster while being present yet limited as the week began. As an undrafted rookie in 2022, the Purdue product by way of Southwest Missisippi Community College saw action in 16 games. He finished ranked fourth on New England’s special teams with 310 snaps played and tallied eight tackles.

As veterans reported to Gillette Stadium on the eve of camp, the Patriots had also placed offensive tackle Calvin Anderson on the non-football illness list and removed defensive tackle Justus Tavai from physically unable to perform list.

New England’s next practice is scheduled for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

It begins a stretch of five consecutive days on the backfields in Foxborough.